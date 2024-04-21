Donald Trump cancels North Carolina rally due to weather





WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) Donald Trump canceled his first planned rally since his criminal trial began due to a storm on the North Carolina coast, a further complication for the former president and presumptive Republican nominee as he juggles legal issues and his revenge. against President Joe Biden.

What You Need to Know Donald Trump was scheduled to attend a rally in Wilmington, North Carolina, on Saturday evening, in his first major campaign event since his criminal trial began in New York. About an hour before his appearance, Trump called to cancel the event due to bad weather. The presumptive GOP presidential nominee apologized to thousands of supporters and promised to postpone the event. Opening arguments are expected to begin Monday in his hush-hush criminal trial.

Trump called the rally near Wilmington International Airport less than an hour before he took the stage and apologized to the several thousand supporters who had gathered throughout the afternoon to express their support.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the area until 10 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Trump promised to reschedule a rally at the same location with a bigger and better event. The former president held a rally at the same location in 2022.

Saturday's cancellation underscores the difficulties Trump faces as he tries to navigate his presidential bid with a criminal trial that will keep him in court for most of the week. Opening arguments are expected Monday in the trial.

The assembled voters were ready to stand with Trump, echoing his claims that the multiple pending criminal charges were an attempt to bring down the presumptive Republican nominee and stifle those who first propelled Trump ago eight years old and wanted to bring him back to the White House.

It's political persecution, and if it were anyone else, they wouldn't have to deal with it, said Christian Armstrong, a 28-year-old firefighter who lives in Wilmington and was attending his first Trump rally .

LeeAnn Coleman, a 42-year-old who works in a family catering business, said it's ridiculous he has to do this, “rather than spending time focusing on all the problems he wants to solve.

These sentiments validate or at least reflect Trump's strategy of using the court time imposed on him to his advantage by folding the proceedings, the first time a US president faces criminal charges, into the same arguments populists and anti-establishment who fueled his rise in eight years. years ago.

They want to keep me off the campaign trail, the candidate-turned-accused insisted earlier this week in Harlem, where he visited a neighborhood convenience store and spoke to a crowd of media at the outside after spending the day at his own jury selection. Rather than prosecuting violent criminals, he said, “They’re going after Trump.

