Def Leppards Joe Elliott falls foul of Dn Laoghaire-Rathdown advice over Stepaside treehouse The Irish Times

If you heard that Def Leppard's Joe Elliott was having trouble with his local council, you'd probably assume that the Sheffield-born rocker was keeping his neighbors up all night by throwing wild parties. Instead, the hair metal star, now 64, and his wife, Kristine, who live in Stepaside in south Dublin, were criticized by Dn Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council for built a treehouse for their youngest children on the grounds of their house.

On January 9, the council issued an enforcement order against the couple for building an unauthorized development in a grove of trees on the grounds of Stepaside House, their sprawling home at the base of Three Rock Mountain. They then asked the council to rule that the treehouse was exempt from planning permission, but after a visit from an inspector in March, the council ruled that the 7m² structure required planning permission, citing a precedent from a 2017 decision by An Bord Pleanla in relation to another treehouse in Limerick.

The Elliotts are now applying for a retention permit for the structure, which includes a timber deck supported by tree trunks with timber and Perspex panels to the sides. It's not really a life-size replica of Stonehenge from Spinal Tap, is it?

Truss has a lot to say about Ireland

When she's not talking about Boris Johnson's dog, Dilyn, who infests Number 10 with fleas, Liz Truss has plenty to say about Ireland in her new memoir, Ten Years to Save the West. Although she had only been Prime Minister of the United Kingdom for 49 days, she found time to note that Joe Biden was still on one side of the Brexit debate and was constantly encouraged by the Irish Embassy in Washington. She also concluded that the protocol, which she described as an early Christmas present from Boris Johnson, was not working in Northern Ireland, with businesses being forced to sign numerous unnecessary forms.

However, if she was so concerned about Northern Ireland, perhaps she could have been more careful with the cover of her book which describes her as the Prime Minister of Great Britain. Did you forget something?

McEntees GAA Challenge

Helen McEntee, niece of All-Ireland winner Gerry McEntee and former Meath manager Andy McEntee, is descended from GAA royalty. But the Justice Minister now faces a number of judicial reviews from the GAA, believed to be linked to investor visa applications.

Kerry GAA, who hoped to profit from the project to raise funds to redevelop Fitzgerald Stadium, filed a legal challenge against a decision by McEntee in the High Court on Tuesday, while Co Mayo's Islandeady GAA club filed a similar action on Wednesday . . The Justice Department did not address the lawsuits last week, but said it would take several years to process applications submitted before the closing date.

I wonder if McEntee knows that the president of Islandeadys is none other than his former boss, Enda Kenny?

Authorization of Banty bags for a new home

Seamus Banty McEnaney from Co Monaghan is one GAA character who doesn't seem to have too many problems dipping into the funds. The former headteacher of Monaghan and Meath made a small fortune providing accommodation to international protection seekers. He is now set to spend some of it on a new home in Corduff, Co Monaghan.

An Bord Pleanla last week awarded Banty, who was suspended by Monaghan GAA for 12 weeks during one of the Covid-19 lockdowns after photographs of the county team breaching guidelines by training were published , authorization to build a 582 m² house in the Shanco countryside. Monaghan County Council initially rejected his application due to the house's impact on the landscape, even though it had previously granted him permission to build a house twice the size, with a detached garage, a games room and indoor swimming pool.

Rabbit burgers, anyone?

The Denis O'Briens Digicel Foundation, a philanthropic organization founded in 2004 by the businessman, which is expected to earn more than 100 million before taxes from the sale of its majority stake in Beacon Hospital, is giving rabbits to young people of Trinidad and Tobago for rear. The charity supplies the rabbits and teaches young people how to make pellet food and create value-added products in the community as part of the Bunny Builders initiative.

The plan initially involved older children slaughtering the rabbits as they grew and making products such as rabbit burgers. Local media reported that some children in the community did not want to kill the animals, so they learned to do business and sell them.

The vagabonds padel on

Padel tennis, a cross between tennis and squash originating from Mexico, has been all the rage lately. A new facility has just opened in Carrigtwohill, Co Cork, with four courts, and several hotels have integrated courts, including Adare Manor and the Fitzpatrick Castle Hotel in Killiney. Dermot Desmond, familiar with the sport from the two courts at Sandy Lanes, loves it so much he built one on the grounds of his Shrewsbury Road home.

The next destination for the sport is the unlikely setting of Bray Wanderers Carlisle Grounds, where the club hopes to build four courts next to its main stadium to generate revenue. While the club has been waiting for years for state funding to redevelop its grounds, it has obviously decided to paddle its own canoe.