Erdogan asks Haniyeh to continue shedding light on Palestinian cause





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh that “he will not stand idly by” in the face of the injustice faced by Palestinians.

In this photo released by the Turkish presidency, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, and Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh shake hands during their meeting in Istanbul, Turkey, April 20, 2024 (AP ) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received the head of the Hamas political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, and his delegation which accompanied him to the Dolmabahçe Palace in Istanbul on Saturday. The meeting, which lasted more than two and a half hours, was also attended by Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin. Erdogan and Haniyeh discussed efforts to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and provide aid to the besieged territory. Reuters reported. Anadolu Agency reported that Erdogan assured Haniyeh that Turkey would “continue its diplomatic efforts to draw the attention of the international community to the injustice faced by the Palestinians.” Erdogan added that Turkey would continue to provide humanitarian aid to Palestine in order to “alleviate the suffering of the people of Gaza as much as possible.” During the meeting, the Turkish president also emphasized that Ankara “has implemented a series of sanctions against Israel, including trade restrictions, since April 9,” the agency reported. Erdogan stressed the crucial importance of Palestinian unity in action during this phase, assuring Haniyeh that “unity and integrity are necessary for the strongest response to the Israeli occupation and to move towards victory “. “Israel will inevitably one day pay the price for the injustice it practices against the Palestinians,” Erdogan stressed. Trade restrictions “Israel continues to blatantly violate international law and ignores the international community's numerous calls for a ceasefire and uninterrupted humanitarian assistance,” Turkey's Commerce Ministry said in a statement announcing the restriction of exports of certain products to “Israel”. According to the statement, the Turkish ministry stressed that the restrictions would continue until “Israel” implements a ceasefire and allows “sufficient and uninterrupted flow” of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. . In turn, the Israeli occupation foreign minister accused Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of prioritizing support for “Hamas over Turkey's economic interests.” Additionally, the Israeli Foreign Minister stressed that the occupation would implement its own trade restrictions on Turkish products in response to Turkey's export limitations. In addition, he pointed the finger at Turkey, accusing Ankara of unilaterally violating trade agreements with “Tel Aviv”. In November, Turkey recalled its ambassador in “Tel Aviv” for consultations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs then announced. The Foreign Ministry announced that due to the “humanitarian tragedy in Gaza” caused by “Israel's continued attacks on civilians and Israel's refusal of calls for a ceasefire and the continued flow and without hindrance of humanitarian aid”, the Turkish ambassador to “Tel Aviv” Sakir Ozkan Torunlar was summoned to Ankara for “consultations”.

