After Amethi, 'shehzada' will also flee Wayanad, PM Modi mocks | News from India





CHHATRAPATI SAMBHAJINAGAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a look at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has election rally Saturday, saying after Amethi: “ Shehzada of Congress ” will also have to “flee” Wayanad. The Prime Minister was in Maharashtra and Karnataka to campaign for BJP and NDA candidates .

“Shehzada is facing a difficult situation in Wayanad. Shehzada and his gang are waiting for the April 26 polls so they can find another safe seat for him. Their own alliance partners are abusing the shehzada in Wayanad. And they are using such language abusive against him, which even I did not use against him,” Modi said in Nanded. He addressed two public rallies, one each in Nanded and Parbhani districts of Maharashtra.

He mentioned that surveys indicated a favorable voting pattern for the NDA during the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections held Friday and dismissed the INDIA bloc as incapable of posing a challenge.

Modi highlighted internal conflicts within the opposition alliance, saying some politicians from the INDIAN bloc are not actively campaigning for their candidates. “There are 25% of seats where the alliance is facing infighting and is even talking about putting its partners in jail,” he said.

In Parbhani, the Prime Minister slammed Maha Vika's Aghadi alliance in Maharashtra, accusing the Congress and the “fake Shiv Sena” of neglecting the sadhus killed in Palghar.

At a rally in Chikkaballapura, 60 km from Bengaluru, which marked the prime minister's fourth appearance in Karnataka this election season, Modi said “important and influential” personalities, both in India and abroad, lined up to oust him from office. He expressed gratitude for the 'protective shield' he receives from 'Nari Shakti' (women's empowerment) and 'Maatru Shakti' (motherly power), enabling him to face and overcome challenges.

In an interview with a regional Malayalam television channel, Modi reiterated his intention to intervene in the Karuvannur Cooperative Bank scam, while denying allegations of political use of central agencies. He reaffirmed his commitment to fight corruption through agencies like ED and CBI.

He blamed the Congress for the water crisis in Maharashtra's Marathwada and Karnataka. Referring to the water crisis in parts of Bengaluru, Modi accused the Congress government of turning the tech city into an “oil tanker city” and allowing the oil tanker mafia to flourish.

(Inputs from Bangalore, Thiruvananthapuram)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/after-amethi-shehzada-will-flee-wayanad-too-taunts-pm-modi/articleshow/109468176.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos