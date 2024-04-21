Melania Trump returns to politics with fundraiser for Log Cabin Republicans





Melania Trump is returning to politics after taking some time off, hosting her first major event of the 2024 election cycle at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday, April 20.

She will court Log Cabin Republicans, who advocate LGBTQ inclusion in a party that consistently does the opposite.

The former first lady, 53, recently hinted at a return to the campaign trail during a visit to a Florida polling station alongside her husband, presumptive GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump.

Standing alongside Donald to welcome Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbn to Mar-a-Lago in March and then again in April for a glitzy campaign fundraiser, Melania appeared largely disinterested.

Donald and Melania Trump arrive at a Florida polling station to vote in the March 19, 2024 Republican presidential primary election.

GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty

A social source believes that with events and organizations that are personally close to her heart, Melania will be more engaged.

Melaniados what she believes in and makes up her own mind, the source told PEOPLE.

Another social source agrees that Melania is not an insecure woman. She doesn't care what other people say about her, or what they think about who her friends are, the source tells PEOPLE.

A design source adds that Melania has gay friends and works with gay professionals, and that no one should be surprised that she wants to welcome the Log Cabin Republicans even if their message seems inconsistent with Donald's political background. .

Donald and Melania Trump greet reporters after a 2016 GOP presidential debate in Detroit.

Puce Somodevilla/Getty Images

The April 20 fundraiser featuring Melania will serve as a kickoff to the Log Cabins “Road to Victory” program, which will target voters in swing states, where residents overwhelmingly support LGBTQ rights.

Of course, the former president has long pushed an anti-LGBTQ agenda rooted in hate-fueled culture wars.

In Donald's 2016 RNC speech, he pledged to do “everything in my power to protect our LGBTQ citizens” from violence and oppression, a promise he reneged on with actions such as his transgender military ban, Supreme Court nominations and increasingly inflammatory language that contributed to a slate of nominees. of legislation across the country restoring LGBTQ freedoms.

Additionally, his allies' Christian nationalist roadmap for a second term, called Project 2025, aims to legalize discrimination against LGBTQ people, erase evidence of transgender people, promote “traditional” family structure, target drag art and to continue research into new conversion therapies. methods.

Yet in the face of clear plans by far-right leaders to go on the offensive against LGBTQ people, Log Cabin Republicans appear ready to help Donald's campaign.

Donald Trump takes the stage during a primary evening in New Hampshire, January 23, 2024.

Somodevilla/Getty Chip

Sources close to Melania believe she will be an asset to conservative voters with socially liberal views and say Donald approves of her capitalizing on that strength.

Donald says what he has to, so don't believe everything he supports on social issues, a political source tells PEOPLE. It's hard to know his true feelings about anything because he says what the group he's talking to wants to hear.

Another political expert says that since Donald is trying to have it both ways, Melania has her work cut out for her.

Log Cabin Republicans have long been fans of Melania, honoring her with the Spirit of Lincoln Award in 2021 and saying she has a “passion for equality and believes in human rights.”

I've known the former first lady for 20 years and went to her wedding, Robin Bernstein, the retired ambassador to the Dominican Republic under President Trump, told PEOPLE. She has total acceptance.

