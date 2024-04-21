Did Imran Khan gybe Ranbir Kapoor's animal? actor talks about “fetishization and sexualization of violence” | Bollywood News





Did Imran Khan gybe Ranbir Kapoor's animal? The actor speaks of “fetishization and sexualization of violence”

Bollywood actor Imran Khan, in a recent interview, shared his thoughts on the current Indian cinema scene. The actor believes that the way violence is depicted in films has changed. Instead of making the audience uncomfortable, it now glorifies them, Imran said.

Imran Khan on the “glamorization, fetishization and sexualization” of violence

Imran told Film Companion: I have an idea of ​​the current situation of cinema. There is a glamorization, fetishization and sexualization of violence that makes me uncomfortable. There is a way to describe violence. It's not a question of morality. Violence and action are a language in cinema but when we communicate it, when we represent it in films, there is a way of doing it where we feel the weight of it.

He then explained how Joker did the complete opposite of him as a viewer. He recalled the chilling stabbing scene and shared how palpable the intensity of the moment was. The “upsetting, brutal and horrifying” scene had shaken him. He pointed out that this is what depictions of violence are meant to evoke.

Filmmakers make violence 'cool': Imran Khan

He said: “We started making movies where the heroes come in and boom, boom, boom, shoot seven people in the head and their heads explode to the music and they make it cool and sexy. This makes me uncomfortable. There are enough. I don't want to play a character who solves problems with a gun.

Was Imran Khan talking about Ranbir Kapoor's pet?

Although he didn't mention any names, netizens were quick to assume that he was indirectly talking about Ranbir Kapoor's pet. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film sparked a debate on the representation of violence on screen.

It is worth noting that Imran and Ranbir were close friends back then. In fact, both idols go way back. Reports say that RK dated Imran's ex-wife Avantika for a few years before they got married in 2011.

