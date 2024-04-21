Trump, silence on money and the increasingly outdated notion of embarrassment





The first of four criminal cases facing Donald Trump has kicked off in New York, with potential jurors questioned about their ability to put aside what they already know and believe to be true about the former president and render a fair verdict on the issues involved. These issues were beautifully described by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg as a falsification of New York business records to conceal damaging information and illegal activities from American voters before and after the 2016 elections. Among the information Trump allegedly tried to hide was that he had cheated on his wife with adult film actress Stormy Daniels, which Trump denies. The prosecution said Trump engaged in illegal subterfuge because he feared that revelations about his infidelity might offend female voters. The defense said Trump simply wanted to keep a personal matter private for fear it would embarrass him and his family.

And so, here we are. A jury has been impaneled and opening arguments are expected to begin Monday in a trial for which the dominant talking points stem from Trump's capacity to be mortified and the public's capacity to be shocked. How picturesque.

Trump is accused of caring so deeply about what potential voters thought about how he treated women that he went to extraordinary lengths to hide the truth about his brutal nature. We're having this conversation after Trump was found guilty of defaming writer E. Jean Carroll when she accused him of raping her and he called her a liar. After the jury ordered him to pay Carroll a settlement of more than $83 million, he continued to attack her publicly. We're here after Trump stood before an audience of voters and called one woman crazy, another evil, called a third a moron, and bragged that he was instrumental in the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and the suppression of the right to physical integrity. the autonomy that women have enjoyed for generations.

The legal issues in the New York case are real and concerning. And bless the hearts of the lawyers who argue them. But it's difficult to examine the accused criminality without considering how far the country has come in the years since the alleged activities. It seems like such an innocent time back then, before norms and traditions began to disintegrate, before people became uncivil and civil unrest occurred.

The New York charges, numbering 34, have sometimes been seen as making up the bulk of the criminal case against Trump because legal experts view them as the foggiest and weakest. The path to Braggs' election interference charge winds through a sordid field of tabloid stories, porn, bribes and sex. Still, sitting in a courtroom as a criminal defendant is serious business, and having to do so as a former president is a testament to both the power of this democracy and its fragility. There is nothing small about this matter, it's just that the country's loyalty to decency, respectability and honesty has drifted further and further away.

The elements of the New York case happened before Trump's election lies helped spark an insurrection, before Trump saw good people among white nationalists marching in Charlottesville holding tiki torches and spewing hate , before Trump aspired to use the American military to intimidate his fellow citizens. exercise their right to freedom of expression and assembly. These things shocked the conscience until they no longer did. Until they become mere beacons on the road to where? As the jury was being empaneled, a man threw pamphlets filled with conspiracy theories into the air and set himself on fire in front of the courthouse. Bystanders screamed, police and civilians tried to put out the flames, and the man was rushed to hospital. Law enforcement officials made statements. Safety was discussed. The trial would continue. And then, within minutes, it seemed, the horror had faded. The surprise had worn off. We are numb.

This affair is not marked by lurid references to top-secret documents, nor by calls to end the peaceful transfer of power or a shady vote-finding plot. It's more on a human scale than that. And so, it takes us back to a time when we still occasionally treated each other like humans rather than adversaries, mobs, monsters, and heretics. For all of Trump's security, controls and bluster, this trial reminds the public that the former president is just a man, not a god, not an omnipotent leader, not the bearer of everyone's burden. His alleged crimes are motivated by fear and shame. It’s a trial that reminds us of Trump’s pettiness even as the idea of ​​him, the myth of him, has become disproportionate.

The former president and his lawyers worked hard to delay the start of this case, but now that it has started, it has progressed more quickly than expected. It was both heartbreaking and encouraging to watch the composition of the jury. New Yorkers' anxieties and fears surfaced in the cold, dark Lower Manhattan courtroom as they considered the pressure they would face and what it would mean if their identities were made public as as members of the jury sitting to judge Trump. Some even cried. But as riddled with emotion as they were, they retained a sincere desire to do right by a fellow citizen, even if it was a citizen whose political beliefs they abhorred, whose personality they found savage and whose they considered the behavior repugnant.

For security reasons, the public knows little about the jurors. But the known details describe them as New Yorkers of varying political views and professions, engaged in daily news to very different degrees. They are charged with examining our past and dusting off old saws such as shame, shock and dignity.

They promised to be fair, that is, they agreed to treat the accused with respect. This too is an outdated notion. Bless them for holding fast to it.

