Vote for anyone, but vote is important for future of country, says PM Narendra Modi | Election news





One day after first phase of polling for Lok Sabha elections ended with a lower turnout than in 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to come out of their homes and vote for anyone.

He even asked opposition parties to encourage their supporters to vote. According to him, this is important to ensure the future of the country.

Addressing a gathering in Maharahtras Nanded which will vote in the second phase on April 26, Modi claimed that voters had overwhelmingly voted in favor of the ruling NDA in the first phase. But he clearly had turnout in mind. Voting, he says, is the greatest strength of a democracy (loktantra ki sabse badi takat). Vote for anyone, but vote… It's true that it's very hot, there are problems, there are marriages. There are regions where farmers work. But look at the soldiers guarding the border in all weathers, a similar emotion should be in the minds of voters. They won't be doing anyone any favors by voting. Through their vote, they will ensure the future of the country. He even called on opposition party workers to enthuse their voters. If not today, tomorrow or the day after tomorrow, you (the opposition) will also have a chance. This is why I want to tell the workers of (parties) whose defeat is certain, encourage voters to vote. The next 25 years will prove the greatness of India and the voting percentage is expected to increase, he said. In Nanded, a town of great importance to Sikhs as it is home to Sri Hazur Sahib, Modi also raised the issue of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act to attack the Congress for its opposition to the Act , linking it to the assassination of Indira Gandhi in 1984. by Sikh bodyguards. Our government has implemented CAA for the victims of partition. If there was no CAA, what would have happened to our Sikh brothers and sisters? What crime did those who came from Afghanistan commit? Yet Congress opposes the CAA. It seems that the Congress is still seeking revenge on the Sikhs for 1984, he said. Lashing out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Modi said, “The Congress shehzada is facing problems in Wayanad. Shehzada and his coterie are waiting for voting in Wayanad on April 26 and after that, they will announce a safe seat for him. They'll have to send it from somewhere else. Even their alliance partners mistreat each other. The Kerala Chief Minister criticized him in language that even I have never used. The way he fled from Amethi, he will also leave Wayanad, he said. INDI Alliance members who came forward to save themselves were rejected by voters as they are still unable to nominate a leader. The voter asks them questions about their leader but they cannot answer. Without mentioning names, he said some Indian bloc leaders who were members of the Lok Sabha for years have entered Parliament through Rajya Sabha because they no longer have the confidence to contest elections. Even before the elections, the Congress had accepted its defeat. This is evident from the fact that those who contested and won elections chose the Rajya Sabha route. INDI Alliance does not find candidates or campaign. For 25 percent of the seats, the INDI Alliance is fighting, making accusations against each other and threatening to send each other to prison. After June 4, they will tear off their clothes and tear out their hair. Tell me, will any sane citizen lose their vote on this? he said. Referring to the Congress-AAP alliance in Delhi, he said, “For the first time after Independence, this Congress family will not vote for a Congress candidate.” There are no congressional candidates where this family lives. Criticizing the opposition for boycotting the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, he said: Healing every wound inflicted by the Congress is the Modi guarantee ki Article 370, triple talaq, growing economy A grand Ram temple Lalla is in under construction in Ayodhya but the INDI Alliance is under construction. abusing Sanatan, validating the boycott of the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple, calling the puja at the Ram temple pakhand (hypocrisy) and insulting our aastha (faith). These people cannot be pardoned. The 10 years (of the NDA government) were just a caravan. Most of our time during this period has been spent resolving the problems created by Congress. We still have a duty towards Marathwada and Maharashtra, he said. He was speaking at a rally aimed at mobilizing support for BJP candidate Pratap Chikhalikar Patil in Nanded and Shinde-led Shiv Senas Baburao Kohlikar in Hingoli. Modi said the victories of these two candidates would strengthen him. I want each of you (in the crowd) to do one thing for me. Go to every home and greet them in my name, he said.

