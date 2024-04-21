Delhi-born investment banker set to challenge Pak-born Sadiq Khan in London mayoral race

Indian-origin businessman Tarun Ghulati, candidate for London mayor, says Londoners have been “disappointed” by all major political parties and believes his experience as a businessman will help run London like a “seasoned CEO” who generates profits. for everyone.

Indian-origin candidate for London Mayor Tarun Ghulati addresses a rally in London. (PTI Photo)

Delhi-born businessman Tarun Ghulati entered the race for London mayoral polls defy the flow Mayor of LondonPakistani origin Sadiq Khan, who is seeking a third consecutive term in this position. Ghulati, 63, is one of 13 candidates competing in the May 2 elections. Mayor of London elections when Londoners will vote for their Mayor and also for the members of the London Assembly.

The winning mayoral candidate will be responsible for all local issues affecting Londoners, from transport and policing to housing and the environment.

Who is Tarun Ghulati?

Tarun Ghulati is an Indian-origin investment banker born in Delhi, India. Ghulati's LinkedIn profile describes him as a “seasoned CEO with an enviable track record of delivering practical and creative solutions to complex problems in banking and financial services companies across the world.”

According to his professional profile, the seasoned businessman has led global businesses during his decades-long career across six countries across Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Ghulati has worked at the senior levels of global financial companies such as Citibank, HSBC and ING.

“I want to run London like a seasoned CEO”

Tarun Ghulati says Londoners have been “disappointed” by all major political parties and believes his experience as a businessman will help him run London like a “seasoned CEO” who generates profits for all.

Ghulati, who is running as an independent candidate, believes his experience as a businessman and investment expert is what London needs to revive its fortunes as the world's global bank by attracting the investment it needs .

I see London as a unique global city, akin to the world's global bank where diverse cultures converge to flourish, Ghulati said in a speech this week.

As Mayor, I will build London's record so that it is the first choice for investment, ensuring the security and prosperity of all its residents. I will transform and lead London effectively and efficiently like a seasoned CEO. London will be a profitable business where profitability means the well-being of all. You will all be part of the journey. Let's do it for our London, our home, he said.

London needs more cops on the streets

The Indian-origin banker also highlighted the need for more police officers on the streets of London to keep citizens safe.

It's about having enough police officers on the ground, having the necessary resources so that the police officers can do their job; which means making streets safer for women to walk at night, with attackers and burglars caught and punished, Ghulati said.

Will eliminate ULEZs and LTNs

A top priority on Ghulati's agenda is getting rid of outgoing London Mayor Sadiq Khan's “unpopular policies”, such as the high costs associated with Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) taxes and low traffic neighborhoods (LTN).

We didn't want ULEZ, LTN or 20mph speed limits and many other poor policies. Climate change is happening and we need to mitigate its effects, but that can't be done by forcing everyone to live 15 minutes from home or penalizing commuters in areas where there are few public transport. ” said Ghulati.

“The changes we need to make must be tailored to public opinion and not arbitrarily imposed on wallets faced with the cost of living,” he said.

“Political parties have failed Londoners”

Tarun Ghulati, who has lived in London for 20 years, is also critical of Conservative Party mayoral candidate Susan Hall, who he says has failed to block the mayor's controversial policies despite She was a member of the London Assembly for many years.

I wouldn't run for mayor if political candidates did what they should do. They let us down. It's about London and Londoners, he said.

Ghulati's main policy aims also include introducing policies to create more affordable housing, minimizing council tax, placing more emphasis on tourism in the UK capital and ensuring free school meals .

The veteran CEO says he has canvassed from borough to borough across London to collect the signatures required to support his mayoral bid.

Ghulati also features in the official manifesto mini-booklet which costs each candidate £10,000.

(With PTI inputs)







