Erdogan calls for Palestinian unity after meeting with Hamas leader Haniyeh





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed the importance of Palestinian unity against Israel following a meeting with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Istanbul on Saturday. Erdogan's call for solidarity came during talks at the historic Dolmabahe Palace, which lasted more than two and a half hours, as reported by Turkish media. “The strongest response to Israel and the path to victory lies in unity and integrity,” Erdogan said in a statement released by the Turkish presidency after the meeting. The meeting between Erdogan and Haniyeh was quickly condemned by Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz, who denounced the meeting on social media. Katz has criticized Erdogan's affiliation with the Muslim Brotherhood, linking it to alleged atrocities such as rape, murder and desecration of corpses. “Erdogan, shame on you!” Katz exclaimed. In response to Katz's remarks, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson NC Keeli placed blame on Israeli authorities, accusing them of the massacre of nearly 35,000 Palestinians, mainly women and children. While Turkey and Israel had announced the renormalization of their relations in August 2022, with the return of ambassadors and consuls after years of tense relations, Erdogan has resumed his verbal attacks against Israel since the outbreak of the conflict in Gaza. In previous speeches, Erdogan has lambasted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing him of carrying out Nazi-like atrocities. Presidential Press Service via AP, Pool Last month, Erdogan reiterated his criticism, calling Israel and Netanyahu contemporary incarnations of the Nazi regime. In response to Erdogan's remarks, Israeli Foreign Minister Katz summoned Turkey's deputy ambassador to reprimand him.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.i24news.tv/en/news/middle-east/levant-turkey/artc-erdogan-urges-palestinian-unity-after-meeting-with-hamas-leader-haniyeh The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos