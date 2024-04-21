After April 26: PM Modi attacks Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, 'Rajya Sabha member' | Latest news India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 News: Taking jabs at the Congress for not yet announcing its candidate for the Amethi seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi predicted that its senior leader Rahul Gandhi may field from another seat after the 26 April, indicating that the grand-old party is not sure of retaining the key Kerala constituency. Voting in Wayanad, currently held by Rahul Gandhi, will take place on April 26. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting. (PTI)

Rahul Gandhi lost the Amethi seat, considered a stronghold of the Congress family, to Union Minister Smriti Irani in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

HT launches Crick-it, a one-stop destination to catch cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

In an interview with Asianet News Network, aired on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, without taking Rahul Gandhi's name, said: The Congress prince fled to the north and took refuge in the south. He left for Wayanad. This time his condition is that he waits to announce another seat for himself. As soon as voting for Wayanad is over on April 26, another seat will be announced for it. He is looking for another seat. Listen to me carefully…

Rahul Gandhi was a two-time MP from Amethi, Uttar Pradesh.

Launching a veiled swipe at former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Modi said: “I had once announced in Parliament that top leaders (of the Congress) were no longer going to contest the Lok Sabha elections and that they would go to the Rajya Sabha. And a month after saying this, their greatest leader had to leave the Lok Sabha… So this defeat has already been accepted. So I'm totally confident this time. Sonia Gandhi, who represented Rae Bareli seat in Lok Sanha, is now a Rajya Sabha member from Rajasthan.

The Congress is yet to announce its candidate for Amethi and there has been no confirmation whether Rahul Gandhi will contest the seat again. Responding to questions from reporters recently, Rahul Gandhi said he would respect Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's decision.

PM Modi's dig at 'Shehzade Congress'

Earlier, addressing a rally at Nanded in Maharashtra for candidates for Nanded and Hingoli Lok Sabha seats, Modi made a similar prediction saying that Congress's Shehzade would lose the Wayanad parliamentary seat just like he had lost to Amethi in 2019.

The Congress shehzada sees a problem in Wayanad. He is waiting for the April 26 vote, after which he and his gang will look for a safe seat because after Amethi, he will also have to leave Wayanad, Modi said.

Meanwhile, if rumors are to be believed, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra might contest from Rae Bareli. The Congress said the decision on two seats would be taken in due course.

The Bharatiya Janata Party and other NDA parties mocked Rahul Gandhi over the indecision over Amethi. While Wayanad goes to polls on April 26, Amethi will vote on May 20.

The Congress has joined hands with the Samajwadi Party (SP) in Uttar Pradesh and is contesting 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

PM Modi on BJP's performance in South India

During the interview, Modi expressed confidence that the BJP's vote share in the south would increase in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections compared to previous polls.

“In our country, there has long been a narrative that BJP means upper caste party. But the reality is that in BJP, most are Scheduled Castes (SC), most are Scheduled Tribes (ST) and most are others. “Backward Classes (OBC) are all, and most are OBC in our ministry. Then they said it was an urban Bharat party. Today, the entire character of my party is such that it has maximum rural people,” Modi said.said.

Then they said this character was created because BJP is a Puraan-Panthi (or old-school) party and cannot think of anything new. But today, if anyone is leading the digital movement in the world, it is the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government. This misconception they are propagating is therefore “false”, declared the Prime Minister.

On the BJP's electoral performance in south India, Modi said: “You see Telangana, where our vote share has doubled. In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP emerged as the largest party in the South. The BJP has the largest number of MLAs. . I believe that in 2024 (the Lok Sabha elections), the vote share will increase compared to the previous elections. Seats will also increase. »

PM Modi on Kerala

When asked about Kerala, Modi said since the days of BJP and Jana Sangh, we want to serve in all parts of the country. Working where there is a political advantage, and not doing it where it is not profitable: these are not our principles.

“The largest national convention of Jana Sangh was held in Kerala in 1967. For us, Kerala is not just an area to gain power. Kerala is also similar to the other regions we serve, and we let us serve with the same dedication Hundreds of our workers have been shot dead and political killings have been committed Even today we are working there to serve Maa Bharti, and leftist cadres have been convicted by the courts for it. killing of our people, despite this, whether it is Kutch, Guwahati, Kashmir or Kanyakumari, every corner of the country is ours,” he said.