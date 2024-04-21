Karnataka: Congress vs BJP after newspaper ad with empty cup seen at PM Narendra Modi's rally, BJP reacts





Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka, a social media war broke out between the state's ruling Congress and the BJP over an advertisement by the grand old party showing an empty cup. The advertisement symbolizes the BJP-led NDA government at the Center giving nothing but 'boat' (Kannada slang for “empty pot/cup”) to the state government. The war of words erupted after Prime Minister Narendra Modi was photographed sitting next to Janata Dal (Secular) Party leader HD Deve Gowda at a rally while the latter was holding a newspaper in his hand, including the front page displayed the empty mug advertising Congress. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah posted a photoshopped photo of PM Modi and Deve Gowda on X. “Shri Devegowda showing art to artist,” he tweeted. He was followed by his deputy, DK Shivakumar, who shared the same photo on the micro-blogging site, with the caption “poetic justice”. Notably, poetic justice is a literary term that defines deserved punishment or retaliation for one's wrongdoings. The BJP, however, was quick to react. Regarding Siddaramaiah was the 14th chief minister of Karnataka from 2013 to 2018 before taking over the role in 2023 when the Congress won the Assembly elections, defeating the BJP. In addition to the exchanges on social networks, the Congress organized a demonstration in Bangalore on Saturday, April 20, with empty cups. Congress MP and party general secretary Randeep Surjewala took to X to share photos from the protest and slammed the BJP-led Center for ignoring Kannadigas and their demands. Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala holds an empty cup during a protest on Saturday, April 20, 2024 in Bengaluru. (Photo: Randeep Surjewala/X) Speaking to reporters, Surjewala said, “Kannadigas are demanding their right. We give Rs 100 to the government as taxes, and the Kannadigas get back only Rs 13. When they demand a share of their own taxes, Modi ji gives them chombu. “ Reinforcing the attack, the Congress leader said Kannadigas were denied Rs 60,000 crore by the 15th Finance Commission, but when the state demands it, the Prime Minister gives them chombu. “6.5 million Kannadigas will also give the same cup to the BJP party, which gave them all these cups in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and send them home,” read Surjewala's tweet, roughly translated from Kannada . Karnataka will vote in the second and third phases of ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024 April 26 and May 7. There are as many as 28 Lok Sabha seats in the southern state. Published on: April 21, 2024

