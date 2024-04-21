Major events of the day: PM Modi rallies in Jalore, Banswara, UPSC CDS exam, PBKS vs GT IPL match and more

Main events of the day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has intensified his election campaign, taking to the stages in Jalore and Banswara, stirring the political atmosphere as the Lok Sabha elections heat up. Simultaneously, academic and career aspirations will reach their peak as thousands of people will download their admit cards for the UPSC CDS-1 exam scheduled for today. Meanwhile, in Kerala, the serene Thiruvananthapuram airport will experience a temporary but culturally significant break, hosting the revered Painkuni Arattu procession. In sports, the IPL continues to make waves, with a clash between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans scheduled for tonight. The day encapsulates the dynamic and diverse facets of life in India, from the scorching heatwaves that affected daily life in Odisha to strategic electoral movements in key constituencies.

PM Modi will hold rallies in Jalore, Banswara today: The Prime Minister will campaign for party candidate Lumbaram Choudhary in Bhinmal (Jalore) on April 21 and address another rally in Banswara in support of Congress-turned party candidate Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya.

UPSC CDS-1 Exam on April 21: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the Combined Defense Services Examination-I, 2024, scheduled to be held on April 21, 2024 on its official website upsc.gov. in. Candidates who have applied for the CDS-1 exam 2024 can visit the official website and download their admit cards using their registration.

Kerala History: 5-hour closure at Thiruvananthapuram airport on April 21 – Flight services at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport (TIAL) in Kerala will be suspended for five hours on April 21. This closure, a biannual feature, is aimed at facilitating the sacred 'Painkuni Arattu' procession from Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple across the track, TIAL said. . According to TIAL, flight services would be suspended from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on April 21.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Sunita Kejriwal to participate in INDIAN bloc's Nyay Ulgulan rally on April 21 in Jharkhand. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal is expected to join the Nyay Ulgulan rally organized by the INDIA bloc and scheduled for April 21 in Ranchi, Jharkhand. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann , and Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh will also join the rally, newswire ANI reported citing party sources.

Odisha reports its first death due to sunstroke; IMD predicts a heatwave until April 21: As heatwave grips India, Odisha has been rocked by intense heatwave conditions over the past few days, with the state reporting the season's first death due to sunstroke, reports said. officials Friday.

PBKS vs GT IPL Match Today: Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will clash on April 21 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mohali. PBKS, after winning 2 out of 7 matches, is currently 9th in the points table. GT, on the other hand, have won 3 of their 7 matches and are in 8th place on the points table. The evening match will begin at 7:30 p.m.

LS Polls: BJP and Congress face off in high-stakes battle for Rajasthan's Chittorgarh seat: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party star campaigner Yogi Adityanath entered the Rajasthan poll battle for the second time on Saturday ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Yogi Adityanath has organized major road shows in Chittorgarh and Jodhpur, attended by CP Joshi and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat respectively. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address a rally on April 21.

Published: April 21, 2024, 07:19 AM IST

