Imran Khan opens up about his minimalist lifestyle, reveals if he rented KJo's apartment with GF, Lekha





Imran Khan made his Bollywood debut with the 2008 romantic comedy, Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na, and immediately won the hearts of the audience. Later, he acted in films like I Hate Luv Stories, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Delhi Belly and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, among others. Unfortunately, his films tanked at the box office one after the other, which led to Imran taking a break from the industry. However, in 2023, the actor hinted at his return, but there has been no confirmation about it yet.

Imran Khan talks about choosing a minimalist lifestyle after quitting acting

Recently, in an interview with Film Companion, the actor spoke about the minimalist lifestyle he chose after leaving the entertainment industry. Imran left his opulent Pali Hill bungalow and moved into a small apartment in Bandra. He remembers moving into his new home five years ago, around the same time he was divorcing his ex-wife, Avantika Malik. The actor mentioned that he moved into an empty apartment and started buying only necessary things. In his words:

“Over the last five years, just from the time I separated, I moved into this space that I've lived in for 5 years. I started by moving into what was basically an empty space. I I started bringing things into the space based on my needs. I had a television because I like to watch movies, and then, little by little, I started bringing in. things only based on what I actually needed. I found it to be a much easier existence in recent years. I wanted to have my own space, I wanted to manage it myself.

Imran further added that he did not have any live-in staff and only one person came every two days to do heavy cleaning. Additionally, the actor also shared that he has opted for a three-plate policy, one per meal: breakfast, lunch and dinner. There would therefore be less damage to deal with. During the same interaction, Imran revealed that he was still negotiating with his girlfriend, Lekha, over the three-plate policy, and said that they were still trying to reach a common ground.

Imran Khan talks about renting Karan Johar's apartment and moving in with his girlfriend, Lekha Washington

In March 2024, reports surfaced in the media claiming that Imran Khan had rented Karan Johar's old 3-storey apartment in Bandra and would pay Rs 9 lakh per month. Reports also stated that the actor moved into the new place with his ladylove and actress, Lekha Washington. In the recent interview with Film Companion, when asked about this, Imran laughed about it and said:

“Again, it's one of those things that I've never really been able to understand. The notion of fame and fame and the idea that people are literally following you and reporting on you and commenting on you and I always found it a bit strange.”

When Imran Khan confirmed his relationship with Lekha Washington

For those who don't know, Imran recently confirmed his relationship with Lekha. He clarified in an interview with Vogue India that after separating from his ex-wife, he then entered into a relationship with the actress. Imran also revealed that the two grew closer during the lockdown. In his words:

“The speculation that I am romantically involved with Lekha Washington is true. I have been divorced and separated since February 2019. Lekha and I became close during lockdown, a year and a half after my separation from Avantika and almost a year after she separated from her partner, not her husband, as was widely reported. There is this narrative that Lekha is a homewrecker, which infuriates me, because not only is it. misogynistic, but it also takes away my free will as an individual.”

What do you think of Imran Khan's minimalist lifestyle?

