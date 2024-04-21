Politics
PM says Congress transformed tech city into oil tanker city, Siddaramaiah responds
Bengaluru:
Weeks after Bangalore made national headlines over a crippling water crisis, with images of people queuing at water tankers flashing on television screens, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the ruling Congress in Karnataka, saying the party had transformed “the tech city into a tank city”. In response, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asked where the Prime Minister was when Karnataka was suffering floods and droughts.
All 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka will vote in two phases in this election, with polling scheduled on April 26 and May 7. All Bengaluru seats will go to polls on April 26.
At a rally in the city days before the polls, the prime minister said he wanted to move the country forward and accused the Congress of being “anti-investment, anti-entrepreneurship, anti-private sector, anti -taxpayer, anti-wealth creator”. .
“Modi says he will make the country a green energy hub, a pharmaceutical hub, an electronics hub, an electric vehicle hub, a semiconductor hub and a global innovation hub so that India becomes a hub of the world economy But Congressmen and the INDI alliance say they will remove Modi,” he said.
“It's Modi's guarantee that after 5G, we will now launch 6G, they say they will remove Modi. It's Modi's guarantee that we will bring AI, but they say they will remove Modi .It’s Modi’s guarantee that after Chandrayaan, we will do it.” Now make India proud of Gaganyaan, they say, they will eliminate Modi. Congress is anti-youth because it is anti-investment, it is anti-entrepreneurship, it is anti-private sector, it is anti-taxpayer. creator of wealth,” he added.
The Prime Minister said that the BJP and Janata Dal-Secular have come together to realize the dreams of the people of Karnataka.
“I guarantee you that your dreams are my determination. My life is dedicated to you and the country. I promise 24/7 for 2047,” he said, referring to the goal of making India a developed country by 2047.
“Congress has transformed a tech city into a tank city. Budget is being cut from agriculture to urban infrastructure. Congress is only focusing on corruption and not Bangalore's problems. Only central government projects are moving fast .” he said.
“The kind of thoughts and ideology being promoted by the Congress government in Karnataka is very dangerous. Our girls are being attacked, bombs are going off in markets and people are being attacked for listening to religious chants. These incidents are not common “I urge my brothers and sisters to remain very attentive to the Congress,” he added. The statements come in the wake of the killing of a Congress leader's 21-year-old daughter in Hubbali, a blast at Bangalore's Rameshwaram cafe and the beating of three youths, allegedly for raising 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans.
In a scathing response, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah posted on So what is the real story behind this “24/7”? the weather!”
He claims to be working 24×7 for the people, but where was he during the Karnataka floods and droughts?
So, what is the real story behind this “24×7”?
Seems like it's all PR, all the time!#Modis24x7
Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) April 20, 2024
The chief minister also hit back at the Prime Minister's remarks in Chikkaballapur in Karnataka where he said that Karnataka was the biggest example of how the Congress was “misleading” farmers.
“We launched the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme for small and marginal farmers. When Karnataka had a BJP government, farmers in the state received Rs 10,000 each, Rs 6,000 from the central government and Rs 4 000 from the BJP government in Karnataka But as soon as Congress formed the state government, it stopped giving Rs 4,000 to farmers,” the Prime Minister said.
The Chief Minister replied that the Prime Minister must ask his conscience if he is really a sympathizer of farmers. Referring to the 2020-21 farmers' movement on Delhi's borders, he questioned around 700 farmers who died during the protest and questioned the Prime Minister's moral stance of speaking about farmers.
The Centre, he said, was still not ready to respond to farmers' demand for a law to ensure minimum support price and imposed GST on seeds and fertilizers.
The BJP, he said, was anti-farmer from the beginning. “It is the party of capitalists, businessmen and traders. Anti-farmer poison is in the DNA of this party,” he said, questioning what the Narendra Modi government gave to the farmers of Karnataka during his ten years of rule.
He said the farmers of Karnataka are smart enough to understand who their sympathizer is and they will teach a lesson to the 'anti-farmer' forces in the elections.
