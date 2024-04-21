PETER HITCHENS: There is nothing conservative about these warmongers and dubious drug legalizers.

What is a preservative? All supporters of free speech must, of course, rally to the defense of the bizarre Brussels conference that was briefly disrupted last week by the city's intolerant, left-wing local government leaders. But if this was conservatism, it is not surprising that the cause was lost.

Among the planned or actual speakers was our own Nigel Farage. What exactly is conservative about him? He is the featured performer in the thriving Margaret Thatcher Tribute Band, which grew as the Conservative Party became increasingly moronic and Blairite.

Nigel Farage outside the Brussels event which was briefly interrupted earlier this week. What exactly is conservative about him?

But he looks like a liberal to me, just like Liz Truss. Both, for example, have spoken out in favor of weakening marijuana laws, a completely anticonservative position. Then there is Hungarian politician Viktor Orban, who is good at playing the tunes that patriots and conservatives love to hear. But something about him suggests he's the kind of politician who walks into a revolving door behind you and comes out ahead. And there is French politician Eric Zemmour, who questioned the innocence of Alfred Dreyfus, the Jewish French army officer portrayed as a spy by anti-Semites in one of the most ashamed of the history of France. All these Belgian leftists who tried to prevent this event from taking place must have known that they were doing these so-called “national conservatives” a favor.

Their cause thrives when no one can hear what they say. Reduced to silence, they acquire the prestige of martyred victims of censorship. Meanwhile, thoughtful, serious conservatism has all but disappeared, replaced by dubious slogans, wild tax cuts, warmongers and drug legalizers.

Cheerful little posters began to appear in the posh areas of Westminster (my example here is from a lane near the exclusive clubs of St James's, very close to various royal sites). They threaten heavy fines for those who commit what we used to call nuisance, in the streets. Well, okay. We would all prefer intact sidewalks. But have these bladder police tried, recently, to find legal recourse? Public toilets in Westminster (and many other places) are either closed all the time, closed most of the time, or closed to anyone without the correct type of contactless payment card. It's not the highest office in government, but when you think about it, it's a pretty important office.

Not long ago, the first reports of stabbing murders in Sydney would have assumed it was a terrorist. This time, almost no one came to this conclusion. It's a step forward that we stopped making this stupid assumption. But how long will it be before we start to wonder if the culprit is a longtime drug user, particularly marijuana?

I suspect that if Western societies started looking for this connection, they would find it again and again. But they don't want to, because many people in public life have used this drug and because the police have given up the fight against this drug.

STOP, SMOKING IS NOT A SACRED FREEDOM I'm not particularly enthusiastic about Rishi Sunak's plan to stop people under a certain age from buying cigarettes. Everyone can see that it's a gesture, a way of saying that it's time for this miserable habit to go. It probably won't stop anyone from smoking. I only got involved because of the screaming “libertarians” who claim that such a law is the first step towards Hitlerism, or banning bacon, or whatever it is, they think it's a slope sliding towards which (this is not the case). These are the same people who defend the “freedom” of young people to become permanently mentally ill by smoking marijuana. They are also often the same people who defended or accepted a real attack on freedom, the closure of the entire country in a crazy and unscientific attempt to control Covid. There are times when even those who love liberty can see that the law has a role to play in protecting the foolish or reckless from themselves. Because, by destroying themselves, they often destroy others who love them. The idea that inhaling smoke from burning vegetables is a sacred freedom, like the freedoms of thought, expression and assembly, is so stupid that no thinking person could support it. As for the freedom to get dizzy and mentally ill (as many marijuana users do), that also doesn't seem like a freedom worth defending.

How happy people become torturers

I recommend a new film, Civil War, with Kirsten Dunst. He imagines the outbreak of a second civil war in 21st century America. Its main characters travel across prosperous rural and suburban America, that lush, placid land of well-watered lawns, smiling countryside and baseball diamonds. And they find ruins not only of buildings but also of people.

Men and women who were normal, kind and generous became joyful torturers and happy, even casual, murderers. The war did that to them. They look a lot like those from peacetime, but they have become monsters.

It is a war, horrible as it is, costly in human lives and treasure, destroying human goodness and transforming our society into a poorer and more regimented place than it was before.

I can easily understand why left-wing revolutionaries might like it. But that’s not why those who consider themselves “conservative” or “right-wing” do so. Over the past 120 years, war has destroyed almost everything these people are supposed to value. So why are they so enthusiastic about every war that comes along?