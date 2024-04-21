Erdogan meets Haniyeh; Abbas to reassess relations with US

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on Palestinians to unite amid the Zionist entities' war in Gaza, following hours-long talks with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Istanbul on Saturday, his office said. Tensions in the region are high as the Hamas-led Palestinian territory prepares for a new Zionist offensive and a Zionist attack on Iran.

Erdogan called on Palestinians to unite following talks at Dolmabahçe Palace on the banks of the Bosphorus Strait, which Turkish media reported lasted more than two and a half hours. It is vital that Palestinians act in unity in this process. The strongest response to (the Zionist entity) and the path to victory lies in unity and integrity, Erdogan said according to a statement from the Turkish presidency. Hamas is a rival to the Fatah faction that rules the semi-autonomous Palestinian Authority in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Authority will reconsider its relationship with the United States after Washington vetoed the Palestinian bid for full UN membership earlier this week, President Mahmoud Abbas said on Saturday. The Palestinian leadership will reconsider its bilateral relations with the United States, in a way that ensures the protection of the interests of our people, our cause and our rights, Abbas told the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

Thursday's vote saw 12 UN Security Council countries back a resolution recommending full Palestinian membership and two countries, Britain and Switzerland, abstaining. Only the United States, the Zionist entities' staunchest ally, voted against, using its veto to block the resolution. Abbas said Palestinian leaders would develop a new strategy to protect Palestinian national decisions independently and follow a Palestinian agenda rather than an American vision or regional agendas.

He said the Palestinians would not remain hostage to policies that have proven to be unsuccessful and have been exposed to the world. And he said the U.S. government's position had generated unprecedented anger among the Palestinian people and populations across the region, potentially pushing the region toward further instability, chaos and terrorism.

As growing tensions between Iran and the Zionist entity fuel fears of a broader regional war, Erdogan said recent events should not allow the Zionist entity to gain ground and that he is important to act in a way that keeps the focus on Gaza. While Qatar has said it will reassess its role as mediator between Hamas and the Zionist entity, Erdogan sent Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to Doha on Wednesday, a further sign that he wants to play a role.

Even if only I, Tayyip Erdogan, remains, I will continue as long as God gives me my life, to defend the Palestinian struggle and to be the voice of the oppressed Palestinian people, the president said on Wednesday when announcing the visit of Haniyeh. Hamas has had an office in Turkey since 2011, when Turkey helped secure the deal allowing the group to release Zionist soldier Gilad Shalit. Erdogan has maintained ties with Haniyeh, who is a frequent visitor.

Fidan was a former Turkish intelligence chief and the country provided information and passports to Hamas officials, including Haniyeh, according to Sinan Ciddi, a Turkey specialist at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies in Washington. However, this has never been confirmed by the Turkish authorities.

If Qatar withdraws from mediation efforts, Turkey could seek to increase its mediation profile by leveraging its ties to Hamas. Fidan spoke with visiting Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry on Saturday, with both men emphasizing the need to provide more humanitarian aid to devastated Gaza, where famine threatens. Turkey is one of the main humanitarian aid partners in Gaza, sending 45,000 tonnes of supplies and medicine to the region.

But Erdogan can only expect a very limited role due to his open condemnation of the Zionist entity and its actions in Gaza, according to Ciddi. Last year, the Turkish leader compared Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's tactics to those of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler and called Israel a terrorist state because of its offensive against Hamas. Ciddi said Erdogan would not be welcome in the Zionist entity and that he might at most be able to convey messages between Palestinian and Zionist negotiators. AFP