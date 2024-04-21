Politics
President Jokowi visits Gorontalo and will inaugurate a number of infrastructures
JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo leave towards Gorontalo to carry out working visits starting today, Sunday (4/21/2024).
Quoted in a press release from the Presidential Secretariat, the Head of State left for Gorontalo via the Halim Perdanakusuma TNI AU base, Jakarta.
Also read: Jokowi and Surya Paloh met yesterday morning, this is what was discussed
He and his entourage took off around 12:10 WIB on the Indonesian Presidential Plane-1.
Upon arrival at Djalaluddin Airport, Gorontalo Regency, Gorontalo, President Jokowi will go to the town of Gorontalo. He will spend the night and carry out a number of activities for the next day.
One of the President's work programs in Gorontalo includes the inauguration of a number of infrastructures, including the Panua Pohuwato Airport in Pohuwato Regency and the Presidential Instruction on Regional Roads in Gorontalo Province .
On the flight to Gorontalo, President Jokowi was accompanied by Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono, Military Secretary to the President Major General TNI Rudy Saladin, Commander of Paspampres Major General TNI Achiruddin and the Plt. Deputy for Protocol, Press and Media of the Presidential Secretariat Mr. Yusuf Permana.
Meanwhile, those who witnessed Jokowi's departure to Halim Perdanakusuma TNI AU Base Jakarta were Major General of Pangdam Jaya TNI Mohamad Hasan and Metro Jaya Police Chief Inspector General Pol. Karyoto.
Read also : Former Bogor Deputy Mayor and State Secretary Iriana Jokowi participates in Bogor City elections via PDIP
Next, Pangkoopsud I Marshal TNI Mohammad Nurdin and Danlanud Halim Perdanakusuma Marsma TNI Destianto Nugroho Utomo.
Listen latest news And Featured News we are directly on your phone. Choose your favorite channel to access news from the Kompas.com WhatsApp channel: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaFPbedBPzjZrk13HO3D. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp app.
|
Sources
2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2024/04/21/15362421/presiden-jokowi-kunker-ke-gorontalo-bakal-resmikan-sejumlah-infrastruktur
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- BJP no longer a political party, but a sect worshiping Narendra Modi, says Chidambaram – India News
- President Jokowi visits Gorontalo and will inaugurate a number of infrastructures
- Innovation in old age: Unlocking the business potential of electronic technology
- 'Suicidal': Former White House adviser Nixon took on Trump's secret money trial
- Will climate change lead to more mosquitoes in Atlantic Canada? What NS researchers want to know
- 50 Cent wants Shreveport to become a beacon of the entertainment industry; local film professionals excited by resurgence
- #13 MLAX falls to #17 Princeton, 15-10
- “Lived without electricity, without cut firewood…”
- Rihanna Reveals Old, Flesh-Glowing Looks Are Her Biggest Fashion Passion | Entertainment
- Google Pixel 9 Pro leak confirms iPhone clone design
- Erdogan meets Haniyeh; Abbas to reassess relations with US
- PETER HITCHENS: There is nothing conservative about these warmongers and dubious drug legalizers.