President Jokowi visits Gorontalo and will inaugurate a number of infrastructures

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo leave towards Gorontalo to carry out working visits starting today, Sunday (4/21/2024).

Quoted in a press release from the Presidential Secretariat, the Head of State left for Gorontalo via the Halim Perdanakusuma TNI AU base, Jakarta.

Also read: Jokowi and Surya Paloh met yesterday morning, this is what was discussed

He and his entourage took off around 12:10 WIB on the Indonesian Presidential Plane-1.

Upon arrival at Djalaluddin Airport, Gorontalo Regency, Gorontalo, President Jokowi will go to the town of Gorontalo. He will spend the night and carry out a number of activities for the next day.

One of the President's work programs in Gorontalo includes the inauguration of a number of infrastructures, including the Panua Pohuwato Airport in Pohuwato Regency and the Presidential Instruction on Regional Roads in Gorontalo Province .

On the flight to Gorontalo, President Jokowi was accompanied by Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono, Military Secretary to the President Major General TNI Rudy Saladin, Commander of Paspampres Major General TNI Achiruddin and the Plt. Deputy for Protocol, Press and Media of the Presidential Secretariat Mr. Yusuf Permana.

Meanwhile, those who witnessed Jokowi's departure to Halim Perdanakusuma TNI AU Base Jakarta were Major General of Pangdam Jaya TNI Mohamad Hasan and Metro Jaya Police Chief Inspector General Pol. Karyoto.

Read also : Former Bogor Deputy Mayor and State Secretary Iriana Jokowi participates in Bogor City elections via PDIP

Next, Pangkoopsud I Marshal TNI Mohammad Nurdin and Danlanud Halim Perdanakusuma Marsma TNI Destianto Nugroho Utomo.



Listen latest news And Featured News we are directly on your phone. Choose your favorite channel to access news from the Kompas.com WhatsApp channel: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaFPbedBPzjZrk13HO3D. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp app.



