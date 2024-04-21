Imran Khan and girlfriend Lekha Washington rent Karan Johar's apartment as they move in together





Imran Khan is in a relationship with former cricket presenter, actress and art curator Lekha Washington. The two have been dating for a few years now. Imran Khan did an interview with Anupamaa Chopra in which he spoke about how he now lives with his basic necessities. He said it helped him regain his mental peace and sense of stability. It seems that he and Lekha Washington are now living in an apartment in Bandra, which belongs to Karan Johar. Also Read – Imran Khan reveals he is happy his spy thriller web series was cancelled; “There is a glamorization and a fetishization…”

Imran Khan planning to move into Karan Johar's house?

The actor said he moved out of his grandfather's huge Bandra bungalow a few years ago. He said he moved into a small space and only got the items he needed in his life. Imran Khan said he had only three plates at home as possessions. The Katti Batti actor said he and Lekha Washington are now negotiating how many utensils they can have in their home. Talking about his moving into a place owned by Karan Johar becoming news, he said, “Again, it's one of those things that I've never really been able to understand. The concept of fame and fame and the idea of ​​people literally following you, reporting on you and making comments about you and all that I always found it a bit strange. Also Read – Imran Khan responds to rumors of Lekha Washington being a home wrecker; says: “Not only is it misogynistic…”

Imran Khan on his relationship with Lekha Washington after his breakup with Avantika Malik

He clarified that he officially split from Avantika Malik in 2019. He said he and Lekha Washington grew closer romantically during the lockdown. Apparently it was a year and a half after his divorce from Avantika. She had also left her partner a year ago. He said rumors that she was behind his divorce from Avantika Malik were “misogynistic”. Imran Khan said he was furious because it called into question his agency as an individual.

