Inside Carrie Johnson's sumptuous trip to Morocco with her three children





Carrie Johnson enjoyed an idyllic family vacation in Morocco last week. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the 36-year-old who shares three children with husband Boris gave fans a glimpse into her travels with Wilfred, three, Romy, two, and Frank, nine months. ©Instagram Carrie Johnson revealed she took her kids on a getaway to Marrakech “Last week – before I became a mother duck (!) – @annaelerihart and I took the kids to Morocco for a few days,” she captioned a carousel of photos. “We stayed in a little guesthouse that I've been going to for over 10 years, so it was really cool to get back with my gang, even though poor Frank spent most of his time in tooth hell .He looked so bad one evening that I almost took him to the hospital in Marrakech, I was so worried to see the little ones in pain and still no sign of pesky teeth!” ©Instagram Family enjoyed a trip to the desert Among the comments, fans noted how quickly Carrie's children are growing up and have done their best to little Frank. Judging by their photos, the family made the most of their time in Morocco; visit camels in the desert, enjoy al fresco dining, try fresh pastries, and head to markets filled with vibrant pottery. Carrie's husband Boris was absent from the photos, but while the politician was absent from their latest getaway, he joined them on their ski trip in March. Giving us serious travel envy with countless photos of snow-capped mountains, the mother-of-three explained that they went to La Rosière in Montvalezan, France, so their eldest children, Wilf and Romy, could take ski lessons. You might also like Carrie Johnson shares adorable video of son Wilfred from the mountains on ultra-luxurious ski trip “Skiing with 3, 3 year olds and under is not for the faint of heart and I wondered if we were a little crazy to try it, but when I asked the question here, many of you responded. saying you did it and went for it – and I’m so glad we did” Carrie wrote the caption. ©Instagram Carrie and Boris enjoyed a ski vacation with their children in March “We went to La Rosière, it was incredible, especially for the little ones. La Rosière offers private lessons from 2 years old and a ski school from 3 years old. I think it's a little more Younger than the average resort and it was therefore perfect for us. “I bought all the kids’ ski gear from Vinted,” she continued. “Don't think I spent more than $30 on each kid on full ski gear – jackets, overalls, goggles, gloves, socks, etc. I'll resell most of it on Vinted when they're done. “But it's definitely not easy. Getting the kids up the mountain, pushing Frank in the buggy, while carrying our skis and theirs, was a real workout.” When the family of five aren't jetting across the world on luxury holidays, they reside at their stunning home, Brightwell Manor, a grade II listed property in the heart of Brightwell-cum-Sotwell, a small village in Oxfordshire . More than 400 years old, the property has nine bedrooms, five bathrooms, six reception rooms and several open fireplaces, as well as a five-acre garden including a castle, moat, tennis court and a duck pond with its own family of ducks.

