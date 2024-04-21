Politics
pm modi: BJP's vote share in South will increase in 2024 Lok Sabha polls: PM Modi
In an interview with Asianet News Network, Prime Minister Modi also spoke about the alleged narrative that the BJP is an upper caste party.
“In our country, there has long been a narrative that BJP means upper caste party. But the reality is that in BJP, most are Scheduled Castes (SC), most are Scheduled Tribes (ST) and most are others. “Backward Classes (OBC) are all, and most are OBC in our ministry. Then they said it was an urban Bharat party. Today, the entire character of my party is such that it has the maximum number of rural people,” he said.
“Then they said this character was created because BJP is a Puraan-Panthi (or old-school) party and cannot think of anything new. But today if anyone leads the digital movement in the world, it is indeed the Bharatiya Government led by the Janata Party, so this misconception that they are propagating is “wrong”,” the Prime Minister said.
- All
- Uttar Pradesh
- Maharashtra
- Tamilnadu
- West Bengal
- Bihar
- Karnataka
- Andhra Pradesh
- Telangana
- Kerala
- Madhya Pradesh
- Rajasthan
- Delhi
- Other States
Speaking on the BJP's electoral performance in south India, the Prime Minister said, “You see Telangana, where our vote share has doubled. In the 2019 parliamentary elections, the BJP emerged as the largest party in the South. deputies. I believe that in 2024 (the Lok Sabha elections), the vote share will increase compared to the previous elections. Seats will also increase. Addressing regional issues, Prime Minister Modi condemned corruption in Kerala's cooperative banks, vowing to take decisive action against the miscreants. He emphasized equitable development and refuted allegations of neglect towards southern states like Karnataka and Kerala. “Secondly, the identity of the Southern governments – whether it is the Congress, the LDF (Left Democratic Front) or the DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) – what is their identity everywhere? Today we (BJP ) are in power in Pondicherry, which is in the south You should know, we are in government And our MPs are winning in Andaman and Nicobar, where most of our brothers from South India and Bengal live. Now, what is the style of their governments? These are entirely family governments, and corruption is endemic. Now you see what the situation is in the south,” PM Modi said. “When I go there during elections, why am I talking about cooperative societies? This is the greatest crime against a poor man; this cannot be forgiven. Poor families keep their money in cooperative banks, placed in companies in the hope of getting good returns. that he would keep his hard-earned money for his daughter's wedding – it is the money of fishermen, farmers and workers. There are around 300 cooperative banks run entirely by leftists and around one crore rupees of common and poor people. are there. Their operators used this money to buy properties. We have just joined around Rs 90 crore and I am currently taking legal advice on how to return this money to the people who kept their money in the bank. I asked ED to start. returning their money and seizing the property of those who were looting these people,” he said.
“We have returned Rs 17,000 crore of seized money to anyone. This is not an election issue,” he added.
Asked about Kerala, PM Modi said that since the days of BJP and Jana Sangh, “we want to serve in all parts of the country. Work where there is political advantage, not where it is 'is not profitable– these are not our principles.
“The largest national convention of Jana Sangh was held in Kerala in 1967. For us, Kerala is not just an area to gain power. Kerala is also similar to the other regions we serve, and we We are serving with the same dedication. Hundreds of our workers have been shot dead and political killings have been committed. Even today, we are working there with the intention of serving Maa Bharti, and leftist cadres have been killed. convicted by the courts for the murder of our people, even Kutch, Guwahati, Kashmir or Kanyakumari, every corner of the country is ours,” he said.
He also claimed that there was so much corruption in Kerala, but the ecosystem there did not allow it to come out.
“You must have seen that in Tripura, the Left ruled the state for three to four decades, and when the BJP came to power, people started saying that they (the Left) were looting them. The BJP is doing so well in Tripura that they are making the BJP win again and again It's the same in Bengal and Kerala there is so much corruption, but they have created an ecosystem that doesn't let anything out; PM Modi added.
|
Sources
2/ https://m.economictimes.com/news/elections/lok-sabha/india/bjps-vote-share-in-south-will-increase-in-2024-lok-sabha-polls-pm-modi/articleshow/109469167.cms
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- pm modi: BJP's vote share in South will increase in 2024 Lok Sabha polls: PM Modi
- President Joko Widodo is in West Sulawesi to inaugurate the 1 trillion APBN project
- Why economists are so worried about a huge buildup
- Men's athletics battles at Holy Cross
- The Jacaranda Hotel gets its own grove | Highlands News-Sun
- Why the rise in measles cases is a big problem in the US
- Inside Carrie Johnson's sumptuous trip to Morocco with her three children
- The first Italian luxury men's clothing brand, “CANALI”, has once again landed in Korea in partnership with…
- Working together for a healthier and safer world: WHO and IPU renew partnership
- Michigan State officially dedicates the Tom Izzo Football Building
- SEC faces new lawsuit alleging 'mass surveillance' of Americans through stock market data
- South Dakota provides millions of dollars in technology grants to nursing homes