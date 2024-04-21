pm modi: BJP's vote share in South will increase in 2024 Lok Sabha polls: PM Modi

All

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a scathing criticism of South Indian governments, while expressing confidence that the BJP's vote share in the south would increase in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections compared to previous elections.In an interview with Asianet News Network, Prime Minister Modi also spoke about the alleged narrative that the BJP is an upper caste party.“In our country, there has long been a narrative that BJP means upper caste party. But the reality is that in BJP, most are Scheduled Castes (SC), most are Scheduled Tribes (ST) and most are others. “Backward Classes (OBC) are all, and most are OBC in our ministry. Then they said it was an urban Bharat party. Today, the entire character of my party is such that it has the maximum number of rural people,” he said.“Then they said this character was created because BJP is a Puraan-Panthi (or old-school) party and cannot think of anything new. But today if anyone leads the digital movement in the world, it is indeed the Bharatiya Government led by the Janata Party, so this misconception that they are propagating is “wrong”,” the Prime Minister said.



Speaking on the BJP's electoral performance in south India, the Prime Minister said, “You see Telangana, where our vote share has doubled. In the 2019 parliamentary elections, the BJP emerged as the largest party in the South. deputies. I believe that in 2024 (the Lok Sabha elections), the vote share will increase compared to the previous elections. Seats will also increase. Addressing regional issues, Prime Minister Modi condemned corruption in Kerala's cooperative banks, vowing to take decisive action against the miscreants. He emphasized equitable development and refuted allegations of neglect towards southern states like Karnataka and Kerala. “Secondly, the identity of the Southern governments – whether it is the Congress, the LDF (Left Democratic Front) or the DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) – what is their identity everywhere? Today we (BJP ) are in power in Pondicherry, which is in the south You should know, we are in government And our MPs are winning in Andaman and Nicobar, where most of our brothers from South India and Bengal live. Now, what is the style of their governments? These are entirely family governments, and corruption is endemic. Now you see what the situation is in the south,” PM Modi said. “When I go there during elections, why am I talking about cooperative societies? This is the greatest crime against a poor man; this cannot be forgiven. Poor families keep their money in cooperative banks, placed in companies in the hope of getting good returns. that he would keep his hard-earned money for his daughter's wedding – it is the money of fishermen, farmers and workers. There are around 300 cooperative banks run entirely by leftists and around one crore rupees of common and poor people. are there. Their operators used this money to buy properties. We have just joined around Rs 90 crore and I am currently taking legal advice on how to return this money to the people who kept their money in the bank. I asked ED to start. returning their money and seizing the property of those who were looting these people,” he said.

“We have returned Rs 17,000 crore of seized money to anyone. This is not an election issue,” he added.

Asked about Kerala, PM Modi said that since the days of BJP and Jana Sangh, “we want to serve in all parts of the country. Work where there is political advantage, not where it is 'is not profitable– these are not our principles.

“The largest national convention of Jana Sangh was held in Kerala in 1967. For us, Kerala is not just an area to gain power. Kerala is also similar to the other regions we serve, and we We are serving with the same dedication. Hundreds of our workers have been shot dead and political killings have been committed. Even today, we are working there with the intention of serving Maa Bharti, and leftist cadres have been killed. convicted by the courts for the murder of our people, even Kutch, Guwahati, Kashmir or Kanyakumari, every corner of the country is ours,” he said.

He also claimed that there was so much corruption in Kerala, but the ecosystem there did not allow it to come out.

“You must have seen that in Tripura, the Left ruled the state for three to four decades, and when the BJP came to power, people started saying that they (the Left) were looting them. The BJP is doing so well in Tripura that they are making the BJP win again and again It's the same in Bengal and Kerala there is so much corruption, but they have created an ecosystem that doesn't let anything out; PM Modi added.