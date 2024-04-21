The way Congress govt in Karnataka is encouraging certain thoughts and mentalities is dangerous: PM Modi





BJP workers during an election rally addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bangalore on April 20, 2024. | Photo credit: PTI

Pointing the finger at the Congress government in Karnataka for what he called the recent attacks on girls in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the manner in which the Congress government had encouraged certain thoughts and mindsets was dangerous. Here our girls are being attacked. There is a feeling that there will be attacks if you listen to bhajans and kirtans, the Prime Minister said, apparently referring to the recent episode of a girl killed by a Muslim youth in Hubballi and some men attacked for raising Jai Sri Ram slogans. while traveling by car, and a shopkeeper attacked for allegedly gambling Hanuman Chalisa. These are not ordinary cases, Mr. Modi said at a BJP-organized election campaign in Bengaluru, even as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah maintained that the girl's killing was for personal reasons. He asked the people of Karnataka in general and Bengaluru in general. In particular, close attention should be paid to the measures taken by the Congress government. It is worth noting that the murder of the girls in Hubballi has already triggered a political storm, with the BJP alleging that it is an indication of the failure of law and order and minority appeasement policy of Congress. Meanwhile, while addressing another public meeting in Chickballapur, Mr. Modi said, “Serving and protecting every mother, sister and daughter was his priority. Over the last 10 years, we have connected 10 million sisters through self-help groups. We have created one crore Lakhpati Didis sisters. Now, Modi will guarantee that three crore sisters will become Lakhpati Didis, earning more than one lakh rupees a year, he said.

