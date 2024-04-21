State violence, prejudice against small towns How two very different films, Warm Fuzz And Children of men, almost 20 years ago he predicted growing intolerance in Britain and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Whatever the cost, we would restore Sandford to greatness. So says Frank Butterman, the murderous detective in Edgar Wright's 2007 comedy. Warm Fuzz, which predicted Brexit and the rise of nationalism almost ten years before the referendum result to regain control and Donald Trump's 2016 election slogan.

When the film was released, Comments focused on its British quirks, laughs and action. The seething indignation toward foreigners she describes provokes little comment. By simply watching it as a heartwarming comedy today, viewers might be surprised to see how much of its characters' outlandish or fringe opinions, as seen by audiences nearly twenty years ago, have now entered in mainstream politics.

Lines spoken by Butterman – Some travelers have moved into Callhoun Park. Before you could say we were knee-deep in dog shit, it was hard to tell them apart from the rest. Labor-Conservative-Reform MP Political speech by Lee Anderson. In 2021 Anderson declared At a committee meeting to consider the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, travelers are likely to be seen leaving your garden shed at three in the morning, probably with your lawnmower and half your tools. This happens every time they come to Ashfield.

The jolly Butterman, along with the worthy village cults that make up the Neighborhood Watch Alliance (NWA), set out to forcibly evict anyone who compromises the village's rustic aesthetic, all in the name of the greater good. This brings to mind the Brexit campaign's nostalgic allusions to a cozy old Blighty in monochrome, calls to which the famous Blighty responded. woman at question time demanding: I want my country back, I want Britain to be Britain! Other snippets of dialogue could easily be reimagined coming from an outraged caller on LBC railing against our hoodie infestation.

Boris Johnson could also have paid attention to this. In 2019 he described the climate protest group Insulate Britian as uncooperative crusts, a line that seems almost directly lifted from Butterman mocking child thieves and crusty jugglers. The friendly intolerance of the NWA bears a striking resemblance to that which Johnson and Brexit leaders deployed, and the deceived villagers display blind faith that the Leave Campaign Required of his supporters.

Nicholas Peggs Sergeant Angel, parachuted from London, demonstrates a cold and flawless professionalism which does not convince the locals (he is not even from here!). This also has its contemporary parallel in Keir Starmer, whom 5,000 voters surveyed consider competent but mischievous and unknown, and who shares the Angels' authoritarian streak.

An altogether less acceptable vision of a UK sliding towards intolerance, published the previous year. Warm Fuzz, is Alfonso Cuarons Children of men. The film depicts an authoritarian Britain in 2027, aggressively hostile towards all immigrants or refugees. In the opening scene, a news report announces that Britain's borders have been closed for eight years and illegal immigrants are being deported.

This is happening in a world where all women are infertile and the youngest person on the planet is 18 years old. The cause of this is never explicitly given but may be linked to a 2008 flu epidemic. Many films predict earth-shattering pandemics and fascist dystopias, but seeing both unfold on the dilapidated streets of London bustling with tuk- Migrant-driven tuks weaving between buses like Deliveroo passengers – looking remarkably like a cash-strapped Britain in 2024 – is an unsettling experience.

A sentence uttered by Jasper, Michael Caines' hippie activist, about refugees seems like a summary of the situation. the fate of many Eritreans and Afghans today: After escaping the worst atrocities and finally managing to reach England, our government hunts them down like cockroaches. Britain could keep asylum seekers locked up out of sight rather than caged in the street like in the film, but the Rwandan program shows an administration eager to implement performative cruelty into government policy.

Expressing concerns about Britain's drift toward authoritarianism might sound like scaremongering, but change is happening. in increments. The contrasting styles of Warm Fuzz And Children of men suggest different ways in which these changes for the common good could occur, whether by gradually removing citizens' rights or by disregarding the pluralism that becomes the norm. There is a lot of worrying signs Labor and Conservatives that the right to public protest will not be protected and that dishonestyTHE hostile environment For global victims And intolerance towards dissenting voices will remain features of British politics, whoever forms the next government.

