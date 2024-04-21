Politics
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's vote share and seats will increase in South, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is confident that the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) vote share will increase in southern India, a region where the saffron party has struggled to gain traction, with the exception of Karnataka. In this election, the BJP made unprecedented efforts in Tamil Nadu, the fifth largest state in terms of Lok Sabha seats.
“You see Telangana, where our vote share has doubled. In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP emerged as the largest party in the South. The BJP has the highest number of MLAs. I believe in 2024 (elections of Lok Sabha), vote share will increase compared to previous elections, seats will also increase,” he said in an interview to Asianet news network.
In the last elections in Tamil Nadu, the BJP joined hands with the AIADMK. The party contested five seats, but was unable to win any of them and recorded a vote share of only 3.66 percent. This time, the BJP is contesting 23 seats and hopes to win between 3 and 5 seats. In Telangana, the BJP had won 4 seats in 2019.
The Prime Minister said the BJP was in power in Puducherry and its MLAs had won in Andaman and Nicobar. “Secondly, the identity of the Southern governments – whether it is the Congress, the LDF (Left Democratic Front) or the DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) – what is their identity everywhere? Today we (BJP ) are in power in Pondicherry, which is in the south You should know, we are in government and our MPs are winning in Andaman and Nicobar, where most of our brothers from South India and Bengal live.
PM Modi then turned his attention to corruption in Kerala's cooperative banks and said action would be taken against the miscreants. “Now what is the style of their governments? They are all-family governments, and corruption is rampant. Now you see what is the situation in the south,” PM Modi said.
He said corruption in cooperative banks is “the biggest crime committed against a poor man; he cannot be forgiven.” “Poor families keep their money in cooperative banks and invest it in companies in the hope of getting good returns. He thinks he would keep his hard-earned money for his daughter's wedding – that's the money of fishermen, farmers and workers.”
“There are around 300 cooperative banks which are completely run by leftists. And around one lakh crore rupees of common and poor people lie there. Their operators used this money to buy properties. We have just attached around Rs 90 crore and I am currently taking legal advice on how to return this money to the people who were keeping their money in the bank I have asked ED to start returning their money and seizing the properties of those who were looting these people. “, did he declare.
“We have returned Rs 17,000 crore of seized money from anyone. This is not an election issue,” the Prime Minister added. Asked about Kerala, PM Modi said that since the days of BJP and Jana Sangh, “we want to serve in all parts of the country. Work where there is political advantage, not where it is 'is not profitable– these are not our principles.
“The largest national convention of Jana Sangh was held in Kerala in 1967. For us, Kerala is not just an area to gain power. Kerala is also similar to the other regions we serve, and we We are serving with the same dedication. Hundreds of our workers have been shot dead and political killings have been committed. Even today, we are working there with the intention of serving Maa Bharti, and leftist cadres have been killed. convicted by the courts for the murder of our people, even Kutch, Guwahati, Kashmir or Kanyakumari, every corner of the country is ours,” he said.
Earlier, political strategist Prashant Kishor predicted that the BJP's vote share would increase in Tamil Nadu and it could become the first or second party in Telangana.
