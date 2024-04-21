



Imran Khan talks about overcoming deep depression

Imran Khan revealed that he struggled to function normally while dealing with deep and severe depression.

In a chat with Film Companion, the 41-year-old actor explained how a “mental health scare” made him re-evaluate his life, leading him to believe that stepping away from films would be the wisest choice. wise.

He shared that around 2016-2017, he began prioritizing his mental health and recognized that while being an actor was a choice, taking care of your mental well-being was not optional.

The Mere Brother Ki Dulhan actor said: The week before Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na released, no one could have cared if I was walking on the street; The week after it came out, suddenly people were chasing my car.”

A film doesn't do well, the same people in the industry who were champing at the bit to appear and congratulate me all of a sudden tell me: you're not in season, you don't have good taste,” he added.

Additionally, Imran shared a glimpse into that period of his life, revealing that while he missed being involved in films after stepping away, his main focus was on devoting time to his own recovery and his well-being.

He explained: “During those years, I just wasn't able to do those things. I was barely able to function.”

“When you're battling deep, severe depression, just getting up in the morning, brushing your teeth, and taking a shower is a monumental task.

