Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi given a clean bill of health after claiming her food was poisoned





Bushra Bibi, the wife of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, has been given a clean bill of health after claiming the former first lady was fed food laced with poison. Bibi was imprisoned at the Bani Gala residence transformed into a sub-prison. In January, she and Khan were sentenced to 14 years in prison in the Toshakhana corruption case. After the verdict, she arrived at Adiala jail in Rawalpandi to surrender and was later taken into custody.

But she was transferred to her Bani Gala residence after it was declared a sub-prison.

Bibi and Khan claimed the former first lady's food was poisoned. But a Geo News report published on Saturday (April 20) said that a thorough medical examination of Bibi in the presence of Khan's trusted family doctor, Dr. Asim Yousuf, revealed that she had only a minor gastric problem.

The report said Bibi stayed at a private hospital in Islamabad for 6 hours for diagnostic tests, including an endoscopy. She refused to have a blood test but underwent ultrasound, ECHO and ECG examinations.

Doctors erased all of the former first lady's medical reports, hospital sources told the channel. The sources also said that Bibi's refusal to provide a blood sample would be mentioned in the final report and in reports provided to Dr Yousuf, the prison superintendent and the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday alleged that his wife's food was mixed with toilet cleaner. Khan told the court that Dr Yousuf recommended that tests be carried out on Bibi at Shifa International Hospital. However, he added that the prison administration was adamant about conducting the tests at PIMS.

The former prime minister also pointed out that mixing toilet cleaner with his wife's food caused her health to deteriorate with daily stomach irritation.

(With contribution from agencies)

Harshit Sabarwal

Journalist. MMA striker.

