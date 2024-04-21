Donald Trump's change of heart could prove his conservative supporters right





Better late than never. In Washington, the House of Representatives voted last night to approve $49 billion in aid funding for Ukraine by 311 votes to 112. This decision comes after months of wrangling within the Republican Party, the situation in kyiv continuing to deteriorate. The final vote tally shows how divided the Republican Party is: 101 Republicans voted for the package while 112 voted against it. Speaker Mike Johnson, who helped pass the package, said after the vote: We've done our job here, and I think history will judge that. Trump's silence can be a powerful thing But Johnson's decision to rely on Democrats' votes to overcome procedural hurdles and reach the final deal could prompt impeachment. Three Republicans have already called for Johnson to step down and say more will join them in the coming days. The success of such measures will constitute a litmus test of the isolationism of the Republican right. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene wrote on Twitter/X last night that Mike Johnson had once again betrayed America and called for his impeachment. The Presidents' move on Ukraine from reluctance to active support was greatly aided by none other than the leading figure of the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement, Donald Trump. He has spoken out against increased support for Ukraine in the past and is a long-time antagonist of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy. But that didn't stop the former president from welcoming Johnson nine days ago to Mar-a-Lago for their first meeting since becoming president. Trump praised her for a very good job and refused to support Greene's call for the president's impeachment. Johnson later told Fox News that he and Trump were 100 percent united in their support for Ukraine. For a man known for his bombastic rhetoric, Trump's silence can be a powerful thing. He could have made life difficult for Johnson by criticizing the aid package as it passed through the House. But he instead chose to remain largely silent last week and give his tacit assent. He then made it explicit on Thursday when, in a distinct shift in tone, he posted on Truth Social that Ukraine's survival and strength are also important to us. This sparked fury among isolationist MAGA Republicans, with commentator Michael Tracey saying it was Trump's political signal to members of Congress. Trump's interventions last week will be seen as vindication on this side of the Atlantic for conservatives who want to see him return to the presidency. Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, who both stood out during their time in office for their support for Ukraine, claimed he would be a better friend to kyiv than popular caricature allows. After all, it was on Trump’s watch that deadly aid began flowing to Ukraine. Like Truss said The spectator this week: judge him by his actions rather than all the rhetoric. His speech at CPAC in February was notable for his boast that Obama gave pillows and Trump gave javelins. The former president's hesitant approval for Ukrainian aid comes after months of prevarication and criticism. Questions are being asked about his stated plans to end Putin's war within 24 hours of returning to the White House. But with the Republican nomination once again wrapped up, we're seeing how Trump's position on Ukraine has changed in recent months.

