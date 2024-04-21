What Lack of Voter Interest in Phase 1 Means for Narendra Modi

Opposition leaders are happy to have normal elections after a long time, arguing that the first phase of voting indicated that emotional issues failed to trump genuine livelihood concerns , thus placing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party at a very disadvantageous position.

Although they say the response from voters in different states is positive, these leaders fear the possibility of disruptive intervention as normal elections are bound to oust Narendra Modi from power. The low voter turnout is analyzed as tangible proof of the absence of any wave and of growing voter fatigue. There is no pull factor; the issues dominating the electoral discourse have spread cynicism.

Rajasthan, which had recorded a high polling rate of 74.62 per cent in the assembly elections just four months ago, saw this percentage drop to 57.65 per cent in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections. This 17% drop in votes means that thousands of voters were left out, a huge number that can create surprises in the final result. It's hard to guess what type of voters showed disinterest. While BJP leaders believe opponents have given up, assuming Modi is invincible, opposition leaders say people are fed up with Modi's politics based on diversionary ploys and irrelevant questions, where their main concerns are invariably sidelined.

Asked about the first phase of polling, a leader from Vidarbha in Maharashtra said Thread, We are now witnessing an anti-Modi wave; people took the elections into their own hands. In many villages, we saw ordinary citizens encouraging people to vote to teach the BJP a lesson. Even Nitin Gadkari is struggling in Nagpur. Out of the five seats, we are confident of winning four. How did Modi allow a normal election? From the beginning, we feared that something dramatic would hijack the political discourse, as happened during the post-Pulwama phase in 2019. The Maha Vikas Aghadi will win these elections if normalcy prevails in the remaining rounds and people are allowed to vote on basic issues. BJP supporters are not motivated enough; they are unable to convince voters to ignore the high prices of essential goods. Young people are angry because of unemployment. The farmers are furious. This finally looks like an election that will herald change.

A leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal from Bihar also heaved a sigh of relief that the elections were fought on real issues like jobs and prices and that the BJP had completely failed to manipulate the discourse in its favor. Attempts to create an abnormal atmosphere because of the Ram temple in Ayodhya have not yielded the desired results. There is also less Pakistan, this leader said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on X: First phase, excellent response. Thank you to everyone who voted today. Getting great feedback on today's vote. It is clear that people across India are voting in record numbers for the NDA.

But Congress communications chief Jairam Ramesh said that in response to the voting pattern, the BJP's graphic: South Mein Saaf, North Mein Half! Here's what we know after the first phase of voting: 1. In the first phase, voting took place on 102 seats in 21 states. Reports on the ground clearly show that the INDIA coalition is far ahead of the BJP. We swept Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra and performed strongly in Bihar, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. 2. The BJP's performance in key states has been remarkably poor. The BJP leadership is panicked over these trends, the Prime Ministers' tweet is an indication of the desperation in their camp. 3. BJP candidates have openly admitted that they will have to work hard this time as there is no Modi hawa. 4. The Prime Minister has been uninspiring in his campaign speeches and interviews. His attacks on INDIA are tired and jaded, and often border on the absurd. The Prime Minister was unable to set the election agenda. The talk around Par 400 and the amendment to the Constitution backfired on the ground. Congressional guarantees, backed by the strong performance of our state governments, are gaining traction across the country. The undercurrent is gaining strength. A wave is now brewing!

Claims and counterclaims will continue until results are announced. But there are signs of voter fatigue and a lack of general interest. A request for a gathering to hear a BJP leader in a middle-class society in the National Capital Region (NCR) elicits an apathetic response. An impregnable fortress of Modi Bhakts, witnessing astonishing politico-religious hysteria on January 22 on the occasion of the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, seemed indifferent to any electoral rhetoric.

Some die-hard BJP supporters even posted this message on the WhatsApp group: This time NOTA (None of the above) is the best option. As such unusual reactions arouse curiosity, this reporter inquired with a known BJP activist and he explained: There is no enthusiasm this time. While rising prices are a major concern that has angered the population, unemployment and stagnant incomes have troubled everyone. Even local infrastructure problems have not been resolved for years. Ten years is a long time to understand the futility of a policy that does not respond to the fundamental concerns of the people. This time it will be extremely difficult for the BJP to draw its supporters to the polling booth. They have not changed their loyalties but they are not motivated this time to fight for Modi.

This is also what opposition leaders are saying.

Sanjay K. Jha is a journalist and analyst.

