Jokowi in green jersey plays football in Gorontalo and wins 5-4





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) made a working visit to the province of Gorontalo. During the visit, Jokowi and several ministers played football with young local talents. According to information from the Press, Information and Media Office of the Presidential Secretariat, on Sunday (21/4/2024), the match took place at the Kompi football field in the town of Gorontalo, Gorontalo province. Before Jokowi's arrival, a children's football match was held between the SSB Primavera team and the SSB Gorontalo United team. In the middle of the match, the public was surprised by the presence of President Joko Widodo who came accompanied by several ministers. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Gorontalo residents also welcomed the president warmly and enthusiastically. Jokowi enter the football field to participate in the match. The atmosphere this afternoon was even livelier. Wearing a green T-shirt, President Jokowi then joined the Primavera team with Agriculture Minister Amran Sulaiman. Meanwhile, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono and Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi strengthened the Gorontalo United team. The game was exciting. President Jokowi, who played as a striker, showed skill and competitive spirit. “Our viewers saw President Jokowi's kick. Aaaah, what a shame it hit the post,” exclaimed Haryan, the on-field commentator, describing one of the exciting moments of the match. Soon after, President Jokowi became a goalkeeper. From this position he launched an attack which was successfully completed by a goal from Minister Amran Sulaiman. The excitement continued with the presidential team increasing their lead thanks to a spectacular goal from number 8, Nabil. The Gorontalo United team, not wanting to lose, responded with a goal from their number 11 player. The match became increasingly fierce with Agriculture Minister Amran Sulaiman almost scoring a hat-trick, but his attempt was thwarted by the PUPR minister. The final score of 5-4 in favor of the President's team closed a memorable and dynamic match. Jokowi also praised Gorontalo United's young seeds. “Playing 30 minutes is like playing 90 minutes. But there are many top seeds in Gorontalo United. They are good, they are still young but their skills are good,” Jokowi said after the match, acknowledging the great potential of Gorontalo children in football. The young players, like César, felt honored and amazed to be able to play with the head of state. He didn't expect to play football with President Jokowi. “I didn't expect to be able to play football with Mr. Jokowi. I hope that in the end, Mr. President will still be healthy and pay attention to Gorontalo province,” he said. hoped. Caesar's teammate Ibra also hopes that more attention will be paid to the development of football in Gorontalo. “I hope, sir Jokowi “Pay attention to the children of the Gorontalo region so that Gorontalo football will always be successful,” he said. Jokowi hopes his enthusiasm for the match can have an impact on the Indonesian U-23 national team who face Jordan in the AFC U-23 Asian Cup this evening. “God willing, this afternoon's preparations in Gorontalo will have an impact on the match in Doha, Qatar, between the Indonesian and Jordanian national teams,” he said. (read/knv)

