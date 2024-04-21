The Spice Girls reunite for a brief birthday show





It's important to evolve and try new things, Victoria Posh Spice Beckham said in an interview on the eve of his historic birthday. And while that's probably true, the pop icon turned fashion designer is making headlines today for a nostalgic reunion weekend with the band that made her a household name. Beckham, who turned 50 last Wednesday, threw a star-studded party on Saturday to honor the occasion. Maintained at of Oswalda members-only club in London known for visits by Prince William, Joan CollinsAnd Boris JohnsonBeckham's party guests included Tom Cruise, Eva Longoria, Salma HayekAnd Jason Statham, People reports. Perhaps most excitingly, Beckham's co-Spice Girls were all in attendance: Emma Baby Spice Bunton, Melanie Janine Brown (also known as Mel B or Scary Spice), Melanie Jayne Chisholm (it's Mel C/Sporty Spice), and Geri Ginger Spice Horner (born Halliwell). Victoria Beckham, Mel C, Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton and Mel B of the Spice Girls (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) Kevin Mazur It's hard to imagine that the five band members haven't gotten together privately over the years. as the song says, friendship never ends. But the full Spice Girls contingent hasn't performed in public since 2012, when they reunited for the closing ceremony. of the London Olympic Games. Beckham did not participate in the group's concerts reunion tour 2019saying so that it just didn't seem like the right thing to do. Fans hoping the band will return to the stage will probably have to wait a little longer. In an interview given to the latest edition of Sunday time, Beckham seems more focused on a new line she designed for fast fashion brand Mango. But her remarks came ahead of last night's party, where she joined her bandmates to sing “Stop“, one of the singles from the Spice Girls' second album. The performance was filmed by Posh's wife and retired footballer. David Beckhamwho posted the apparently spontaneous spectacle on his Instagram. The Spice Girls were without microphones, so we can't assess their vocals, but it's clear that they still recall the choreography of a quarter-century-old song, which deserves praise. And Posh was dancing while wearing a fractured boot, while she's still recovering from a gym accident in February during which she broke her foot. This is a commitment to presentation. I mean, come on, Beckham captioned his post, in which he tagged his wife's former colleagues. So funny ! » Longoria added in the comments of the post. Chic too shared the video of her husband's mini-show, captioning it Best night ever! Happy Birthday to me! I love you all so much! The party could be a taste of things to come, if recent remarks made by Brown are anything to go by. In a appearance on Today Earlier this month, Brown said that “the five of us are working on something that's going to be announced soon,” and says another show, Loose womenwe are definitely doing something (but we don't know what). Beckham did not hint at any meetings when she spoke to the Times, but she didn't rule anything out either. I'm excited about the future, she said. “The thing about getting older is that I generally feel good about things. I have better opportunities now than when I was younger.

