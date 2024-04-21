Imran Khan says he's glad comeback spy thriller was scrapped: Fetishization and sexualization of violence makes me uncomfortable | Bollywood News





Bollywood actor Imran Khan has been away from the big screen for nine years, but the actor still enjoys a huge fan base who are desperately waiting for his return. Amid talk of Imran returning in an Abbas Tyrewala spy thriller, the actor, in a recent interview, clarified that the project was unlikely to see the light of day. Despite his initial enthusiasm for the return, Imran expressed relief that the project did not come to fruition, citing his discomfort with the current trend of “fetishizing and sexualizing violence” in cinema.

Speaking to Film Companion, Imran revealed the reason why his comeback plan was shelved. He said: “We started talking about it in July last year. Abbas Tyrewala called me out of the blue. I was in San Francisco on vacation and he told me he had written this incredible thing. It was a cool story and he asked me to do it together. The project was in the early stages of development at Hotstar. This was before the acquisition. Late last year, Hotstar merged with Jio and somewhere in all that, that project seemed abandoned.

Sharing his views on the current state of cinema, Imran Khan said, “Whatever has been said and done…this thing has fallen into limbo and it doesn't look like it will be resurrected. I'm glad this thing didn't come to fruition because I don't want to play a character who solves problems with a gun.

He added: “I have an idea of ​​where cinema is going globally. There is a glorification, fetishization and sexualization of violence that makes me uncomfortable. I grew up watching action movies. My heroes were Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Indiana Jones. But there is a way to describe violence and it is not about morality. Violence and action is a language within cinema, but when we communicate it and portray it in films, there is a way to do it where you feel the weight of it.

Imran Khan has shared an example of a scene from the film Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix, and how the “brutal and horrific” scene left him “broken and shaken”. He said: “We started making films where the heroes come in and go boom and boom. They make it look cool and sexy and it makes me uncomfortable.

The cinematic landscape of 2023 has been dominated by blockbusters like Animal, Jawan, Pathaan and Gadar 2, all of which have been criticized for their glorification of violence. Even Rajinikanth faced a similar backlash with his film Jailer.

