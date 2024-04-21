UK lawmaker won't run again after allegations of late-night fundraising appeals to pay 'bad guys'





LONDON A British MP who allegedly used campaign funds to pay people who were holding him hostage said Sunday he would not stand again after the ruling Conservative Party found his behavior fell below the standards expected of MPs. The fall of Mark Menzies is the latest in a series of scandals to hit the Conservatives, undermining support for a party in power for 14 years as it prepares for a general election later this year. The Times of London recently reported that Menzies called a 78-year-old aide at 3 a.m. in December to ask for funds to pay the wrong people who had locked him in an apartment and were demanding money for his release . Menzies' office manager ultimately paid 6,500 pounds ($8,100) into her personal bank account, which was repaid using funds donated by political supporters, the newspaper said. Menzies, who denies the allegations, has represented the seat of Fylde in north-west England since 2010. Due to the pressure placed on me and my elderly mother, I have decided to resign from the Conservative Party and will not stand in the next general election,” he said. This week has been very difficult for me and I ask my family for privacy to be respected. Menzies' announcement comes after the Conservatives announced the findings of an internal investigation into the matter. The investigation concluded that the payment was authorized by two members of a local donor group which is not part of the Conservative Party and that Menzies had therefore not misused party funds. However, we believe there has been behavior which does not meet the standards expected of MPs and individuals who deal with donations to local campaign funds which do not fall under the direct remit of the Conservative Party, said the left. The opposition Labor Party has called for a police investigation into the matter. The Conservatives said they would share the information with police if they decided to investigate. The Conservatives have been in power since 2010, but are lagging behind in opinion polls amid crumbling public services, high prices weighing on consumers and the corrosive effect of ethics scandals. Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who led the party to a landslide victory in 2019, resigned from the House of Commons after an investigation found he deliberately misled Parliament over parties held in his Downing Street offices during lockdowns imposed to control the spread of COVID-19. 19. Other scandals include a lawmaker who was caught watching porn in the House of Commons, another who would have proposed to lobbying on behalf of gambling companies and another would have been drunk strangers groped at a private club in London. But ethical questions also arise for opposition politicians as the country prepares for elections due to be called by the end of this year. The Conservatives are accusing Labor deputy leader Angela Rayner of evading taxes on the sale of a house years ago by falsely claiming it was her primary residence. Police say they are investigating. Rayner denies any wrongdoing and has not been suspended by her party.

