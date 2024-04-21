The symbolism of Hamas leaders' visit to Ankara

The Turkish president hosted Hamas leaders this weekend in highly symbolic and important meetings that reflect the terrorist group's increased influence and power in the region following the October 7 attack on Israel. Following the massacre of more than 1,200 people and the kidnapping of 250, the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, Hamas found it had more influence in Tehran, Moscow, Beijing, Ankara, Doha and elsewhere. Instead of being isolated after its historic crimes against humanity, Hamas was embraced.

Hamas leaders visited Ankara as part of a new phase of support for the group in the region, which could have major consequences for the Gaza conflict.

A symbol of this embrace was seen in Istanbul on April 20. Hamas leaders sat in chairs across from senior Turkish officials during a red carpet reception with the Turkish leader. Ankara was proud of this meeting, distributing a document and publishing articles about it. Turkish media covered the situation from start to finish.

The meeting document shows Hamas leaders facing their Turkish counterparts, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the center. Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was welcomed at the Dolmabahce presidential work office in Istanbul.

Ankara has pretended to support Palestinian unity, but it is not rolling out the red carpet like this to the Palestinian Authority. Instead, it marginalizes the Palestinian Authority and its president, Mahmoud Abbas. “It is vital that Palestinians act in unity in this process. The strongest response to Israel and the path to victory lies in unity and integrity,” the Turkish leader said. However, Ankara could have hosted both Hamas and the Palestinian Authority leadership.

He chose to energize Hamas with this highly symbolic meeting. The meeting and other similar meetings in Moscow, Tehran and Doha showed that Hamas received increased support and influence following the massacre of 1,000 people. No other group in history has massacred 1,000 people, many of them civilians, taken 250 hostages, and then received so many high-level meetings in such a short time, including by two U.S. allies in the region .

Doha, a major non-NATO ally of the United States, regularly hosts Hamas, while Turkey is a NATO ally. Hamas therefore stands out in history as a group which massacred hundreds of civilians while benefiting from the support of its Western allies. It still holds 133 hostages.

Hamas reportedly compares attack to Turkish war of independence

During his Saturday meeting with Hamas, the Turkish leader compared the group's terrorist attacks against Israel to Turkey's war of independence, Turkish daily Daily Sabah reported. “We are well aware of the price we will pay if we say this, but the world must know the truth,” Erdogan said. The report also notes that Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan recently met with Haniyeh in Doha as well as his Iranian counterpart on April 19. Turkey and Iran often coordinate in the region. Both support Hamas and oppose the American presence in Syria.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with Ismail Haniyeh, leader of the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Istanbul, Turkey, April 20, 2024. (credit: Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Turkish Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS)

Turkish media provide full coverage of Gaza and numerous articles denigrating Israel, demonstrating clear message discipline amid Hamas meetings. For example, the Turkish Foreign Ministry also criticized Israel over the weekend for “massacred 35,000 Palestinians.” According to the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Ankara, “it is the Israeli authorities who should be ashamed. They massacred nearly 35,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

Turkey says the conflict in Gaza is the main reason for instability in the region and has warned of fallout from the war. Hamas started the war, and it is likely that countries that support Hamas, such as Turkey, could have prevented October 7 by asking Hamas to moderate. Nonetheless, Turkey's message is to blame Israel for a conflict started by Hamas.

Ankara also declared that it wanted to “put an end to the massacre in Gaza”, according to the spokesperson for the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Oncu Keceli.

The messages sent by Ankara during the Hamas visit were aimed at increasing public support for Hamas more than six months after the war. This is probably coordinated with Iran. Turkey has also spoken to Egypt and other countries in recent days, saying it wants to increase aid to Gaza. Yeni Safak, Turkey's right-wing populist newspaper, also published an article this week on Hamas, calling for increased tensions in the West Bank. This was in response to a multi-day raid in Tulkarem by Israeli forces. Obviously, Hamas wants to inflame the West Bank. Ankara could see this as being in its interest.

At the same time, the new Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) is pushing for a flotilla to leave Turkey and head towards Gaza. Supporters include the Turkish NGO Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH), which played a role in the last flotilla in 2010. Half a dozen other NGOs are listed as part of the new flotilla initiative. Some reports indicate that it could set sail as early as today, the eve of Passover, a symbolic date. Last Passover, Hezbollah allowed terrorist groups in Lebanon to fire rockets into northern Israel, near the community of Shlomi.

The high-level Hamas delegation to Türkiye was not the first time Ankara hosted the terrorist organization. In 2019-20, Turkey increased the number of high-level public visits from Hamas. This was during the Trump administration and following the move of the American embassy to Jerusalem. However, between 2021 and 2022, an apparent reconciliation has occurred between Israel and Turkey. Some experts have suggested that Israel should reduce its burgeoning ties with Greece and Cyprus and redirect its trade more toward Turkey so that Israel depends on Ankara for its energy and other trade needs.

It was clear at the time that Ankara was trying to make Israel dependent, so that when Hamas was operational to attack and there was a war in Gaza, Turkey would have more leverage over Israel. Turkey and Qatar are close allies and Doha hosts Hamas. Both Ankara and Doha have close ties with Tehran. This concept of influence over Israel in 2021-2022 was clearly a move that led Israel to believe that funding Hamas would deter Hamas from continuing its attacks. In 2023, all of this came together to produce a sense of security that led to October 7.

Hamas' visit to Turkey on April 20 constitutes the culmination of this process, which appears to be entering a new phase. It remains to be seen whether Ankara's support for Hamas will lead to increased tensions in the West Bank and new initiatives in the region.