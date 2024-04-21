Brahma Chellaney On Taiwan: Biden's China policy prioritizes diplomacy over deterrence

Can U.S. dialogue and cooperation with the communist dictatorship in Beijing help avoid a crisis in the Taiwan Strait? Or is US President Joe Biden playing into the hands of Chinese President Xi Jinping ()?

With America preoccupied with wars in Europe and the Middle East, Biden is seeking to improve relations with Xi's regime. The goal is to responsibly manage competition between the United States and China and prevent unintended conflicts, hoping to create greater space for the two countries to work together in areas where their interests are 'line up.

Existing wars have already strained America's military resources, and the last thing Biden wants is another war. Thus, to prevent a war over Taiwan, Biden made a series of overtures to the Xi regime, including emphasizing, with his G7 partners, that the West was seeking to reduce the risks associated with its relations with China , and not to decouple from the rest of the world. the greatest economy.

Notably, after sending a series of cabinet officials to Beijing, Biden held a summit meeting with Xi in Woodside, California, last November. Biden's recent phone call with Xi was part of ongoing efforts, as the White House has said, to responsibly manage relations with China.

But what stands out is the current US focus on a thaw with Beijing, instead of focusing on deterring China's aggressive expansionism. In fact, because Biden's China strategy includes no clear vision for success, managed competition has become an end in itself, instead of a means to an end.

That deterrence has assumed a subsidiary role in policy is clear from Biden's latest proposed defense budget, which reinforces the administration's approach of not taking the China threat seriously. It significantly underfunds key enabling capabilities for the Indo-Pacific and even cuts programs, including reducing the Virginia-class submarine production target from two per year to just one.

Funding a single Virginia-class attack boat represents a departure from the U.S. Navy's steady twice-a-year demand signal. The United States has committed to selling up to three Virginia-class submarines to Australia in the 2030s under the AUKUS deal, which would worsen the U.S. submarine deficit. In fact, the U.S. budget for fiscal year 2025 only calls for six new warships and removes 10.

Contrast this with how China is producing ever more weapons systems and platforms, with its surface naval fleet now significantly larger than the US fleet in number of ships. And, in terms of number of submarines, China, by embarking on a new generation of nuclear submarines, possibly with the help of Russia, is on track to go beyond its near parity current with the United States.

Meanwhile, qualitative improvements in combat force ships and more aggressive tactics by the Chinese navy are already making it more difficult for U.S. ships and submarines to exploit in China's maritime backyard.

Make no mistake: Biden's more conciliatory approach to China has so far yielded no tangible dividends. This has neither eased Beijing's coercive pressures on Taiwan nor diminished China's aggressive efforts to consolidate its dominance in the South China Sea.

If anything, it has only emboldened China in its quest for strategic dominance in Asia. Washington now admits that China is even helping Russia in the war in Ukraine by transferring technology and sharing geospatial intelligence.

According to the Beijing statement, Xi warned Biden during his recent telephone conversation that Taiwan is a red line that must not be crossed.

As Xi prepares China for war against Taiwan, it has become more imperative than ever for the United States to strengthen its deterrence, including by strengthening Taiwan's defenses.

Yet there is a huge backlog in US military sales to Taiwan, with arms deals announced as early as 2017 still to have not materialized. For Taiwan, the US Congress had previously authorized a $1 billion per year replenishment of withdrawal funding, but this amount was reduced to $500 million in the latest Pentagon budget.

Unlike the Biden administration's generous arms deliveries to Ukraine, there appears to be no urgency to supply weapons to Taiwan to counter China's growing aggressiveness.

The administration also appears reluctant to make up for its lack of resolve by stating unambiguously that the United States has the strategic intent and political will to defend Taiwan against attack.

Biden, asked last September whether U.S. forces would defend Taiwan if China attacked, responded with a caveat: “Yes, if in fact there was an unprecedented attack.” But what would the United States' response be if, instead of an unprecedented attack, Xi launched a shrewd strategy of gradual escalation of aggression against Taiwan, rooted in stealth, deception, and surprise?

Deterrence or peace through strength, as it is commonly called, has stood the test of time. This prevented wars of aggression. But the failure to build and maintain adequate deterrence capabilities, by signaling weakness, can incite aggression.

However, deterrence must always be accompanied by diplomacy to prevent a destabilizing arms race or unintended conflict and to create space for possible compromise and reconciliation.

Under U.S. President Ronald Reagan, U.S. grand strategy against the Soviet Union aimed to exert maximum diplomatic, ideological, economic, and military pressure on the Soviet Union, while pursuing a policy of engagement with Moscow. It was as much a carrot as a stick, ultimately contributing to the disintegration of the Soviet Union.

In contrast, Biden's approach to China is more of a carrot than a stick. I don't want to contain China, Biden said gratuitously during his visit to Hanoi last September. We are not trying to harm China. The goal, Biden said, is to restore good relations between the United States and China.

Biden repeatedly assured Xi that the United States would not seek to change China's political system or form alliances against it.

Prioritizing diplomacy rather than deterrence has resulted in a strange paradox: the strongest established power, in attempting to preserve the status quo, seeks to appease the revisionist power, whose expansionism continues at a rapid pace. supported.

Brahma Chellaney, professor of strategic studies at the Independent Center for Policy Research in New Delhi, is the author of nine books, including Water: Asias New Battleground (Georgetown University Press).