Donald Trump once again tests the limits of the gag





Donald Trump published an article containing an attack on the daughter of the judge overseeing his secret trial, once again testing the limits of the silence imposed on him.

The former president shared a Newsmax article on his Truth Social platform on Saturday in which a former Trump attorney asked Judge Juan Merchan to recuse himself from the trial “due to his daughter's political fundraising activities.”

In the article, David Schoen, who represented Trump in his second impeachment trial when he was president, was quoted as saying: “We know that the judge and his daughter have a vested interest in ensuring that this case is not thrown out and keep on going.”

In another post on the platform, Trump said his trial would be led by “POSSIBLY THE MOST CONFLICT JUDGE IN JUDICIAL HISTORY, WHO NEEDS TO BE REMOVED FROM THIS HOAX IMMEDIATELY.”

Newsweek has reached out to a Trump lawyer for comment via email.

The lawsuit centers on allegations that Trump falsified his company's business records as part of an effort to conceal the true nature of payments made to his then-lawyer, Michael Cohen, to bury relationship allegations extramarital sex during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records and has denied any wrongdoing. It's the first of his four criminal cases to go to trial as he campaigns to win back the White House in November.

Donald Trump on April 19, 2024 in New York. The former president is potentially facing sanctions for sharing a post criticizing the daughter of the judge overseeing his secret trial. Donald Trump on April 19, 2024 in New York. The former president is potentially facing sanctions for sharing a post criticizing the daughter of the judge overseeing his secret trial. Curtis Means/Pool-Getty Images

Merchan issued a gag order in the case in March, barring Trump from publicly commenting on witnesses, prosecutors, court staff and jurors. The judge then expanded the order on April 1 to also prohibit Trump from making public statements about those close to prosecutors and the judge.

The revised order came after Trump repeatedly attacked the judge's daughter, Loren Merchan, a political consultant whose firm worked on the campaigns of President Joe Biden and other Democrats, on social media. However, Trump is allowed to make comments critical of Merchan and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Proceedings are scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday on a motion filed by prosecutors seeking to hold Trump in contempt of court and fine him for social media posts they say violate the gag order. Prosecutors requested that Trump be fined $1,000 for each of three potential violations.

Legal experts have said Trump could face prison time if he repeatedly violates the silence order. Attorney Andrew Weissman said the threat of imprisonment might be the only thing that stops Trump from raping him, noting in a recent interview that in November, Trump had already been fined a total of $15,000 for twice violated a silence order imposed on him by Judge Arthur Engoron during his civil fraud case in 2017.

Trump denounced the gag order as he entered the courthouse Friday morning.

“The gag order must be lifted,” he told reporters. “People are allowed to talk about me, and I'm silent, just to show you how much more unfair it is. People should be allowed to speak.”

Final jurors in the secret trial were seated Friday and opening statements are expected to begin Monday.

