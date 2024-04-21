Jokowi and Basuki-Budi work eating meatballs in Gorontalo, enthusiastic locals





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) dined at Gorontalo with several ministers. Jokowi also took the time to greet people there. Jokowi had dinner at Citimall Gorontalo, Gorontalo Town, Gorontalo Province, Sunday (4/21/2024) at 7:20 p.m. WITA. Jokowi wore a white long-sleeved t-shirt paired with black pants. Many people saw Jokowi's presence. People in the mall also enthusiastically welcomed and called Jokowi. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT “Pak Jokowi.. Pak Jokowi.. Pak Jokowi,” shouted the audience as stated in a written statement from the Press, Media and Information Office of the Presidential Secretariat, Sunday (21/4/2024). Jokowi was accompanied by a number of ministers and regional officials, including Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of Agriculture Amran Sulaiman and Acting Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi. Gorontalo Governor Ismail Pakaya and Gorontalo Mayor Marten A. Taha. Jokowi and his entourage had dinner at one of the mall's stores. Jokowi ate a menu consisting of fried rice, chicken noodles with mushrooms and meatballs. In Citimall Gorontalo, Jokowi also took photos with local people. A resident named Zelita said the moment she met and took a selfie with President Jokowi was an unforgettable moment. “I'm really happy, because it's the end of Mr. Jokowi's term, so when can I take a photo with Mr. Jokowi. His children also want, want to meet Mr. Jokowi,” said Zelita. According to Zelita, Wita, another resident, also expressed her joy at being able to meet and take photos with President Jokowi even though she had to walk through the crowds. Wita also expressed prayers for health and success to President Jokowi. “I was happy, there was a lot of pressure at the front but thank God I was able to take a photo and get a t-shirt too. I hope Mr. Jokowi will always be healthy, live long and will continue to succeed in this world and the hereafter,” Wita said. The waiter at a restaurant called Danang also expressed his joy at being able to take a photo with President Jokowi. He didn't expect to be able to meet and take photos with President Jokowi while he was working. “Alhamdulillah, I'm really happy, I didn't expect to be able to take a photo with Mr. Jokowi in this pressing situation. Thank God I had the opportunity to take a photo with Mr. Jokowi,” Danang said. President Joko Widodo's visit to Citimall Gorontalo provided an opportunity for the public to directly interact with the country's leaders and convey their hopes and support for Indonesia's future. During this visit, President Jokowi once again emphasized his closeness to the population. (bridge/knv)

