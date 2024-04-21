Politics
Congress to distribute people's property, gold to Muslims: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election meeting in Banswara district of Rajasthan on April 21, 2024. | Photo credit: PTI
Attacking the Congress' promise to tackle wealth and income inequality in its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Congress, if voted to power at the Centre, would distribute goods, land and gold to the people. among Muslims. Congress has [already] declared that Muslims have the first right to the country's resources, Mr. Modi said.
Mr. Modi addressed public meetings in support of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates in Rajasthan's Jalore and Banswara constituencies, both of which will go to polls in the second phase on April 26. While Lumbaram Choudhary, state executive member of BJP, is the party candidate. in Jalore, the party fielded Congress defector and veteran tribal leader Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya from Banswara.
Mr. Modi said the Congress had announced that it would conduct a survey to find out the property of individuals, gold belonging to women, money belonging mainly to tribal families, and land and money belonging to employees from the government and others, and redistribute them. Can you tolerate the government taking away your hard-earned money and assets? He asked.
While the Congress manifesto promises to bring appropriate changes in policies aimed at addressing growing wealth and income inequality, party chief Rahul Gandhi said in Hyderabad earlier this month that the Congress, if it was elected, would conduct a financial and institutional investigation. after the caste census, to check the distribution of wealth among the inhabitants of the country.
Mr Modi said the then Congress Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had said in 2006 that Muslims had the first claim to the country's resources. This means that property will be distributed among those who have a large number of children and among trespassers. Is this acceptable to you? He asked.
The Prime Minister said the Congress's urban Naxal ideology would deprive even women of their auspiciousness. mangal sutra. My mothers and sisters' gold jewelry isn't just for display. It's a matter of respect for themselves. Congress has fallen to such a low. How can you tolerate your hard-earned money falling into the hands of intruders? » said Mr. Modi.
Taking a dig at the Congress-Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alliance in Delhi, Mr. Modi said the Shahifamily (royal family) Congress would not vote for their own party in the national capital for the first time. As the Congress did not field its candidate for the Lok Sabha seat in New Delhi, Mr Modi asked what right the party had to seek people's votes elsewhere.
In Banswara, Congress leaders are going door to door, asking people not to vote for their own party, Mr. Modi said, in an indirect reference to the party candidate, Arvind Damor, who refused to withdraw his nomination after he decided to extend the vote. support for Bharat Adivasi Party candidate Rajkumar Roat. Mr. Damor's presence in the fray embarrassed the opposition Congress.
Mr Modi said the nation was punishing the Congress for its sins as the party, which had won 400 Lok Sabha seats, was unable to find candidates and contest even 300 seats this this time. The Congress was also unable to find a single tribal person who could be the country's president during the 60 years of its rule, he said.
Without naming former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Mr. Modi said those who could not contest and win an election had fled the field to take the Rajya Sabha route from Rajasthan. Mrs Gandhi was recently elected as a member of the Rajya Sabha from the state. Mr. Modi said former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who was also elected to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan, had been ill for a long time and had never been seen in the state.
The Prime Minister said the BJP was working with utmost sincerity and determination to help the underprivileged, while the Congress was trading in fear, hunger and corruption. The Congress has a history of intimidating Dalits, tribes and minorities and perpetuating a culture of fear and oppression, he said, while calling on people to vote for BJP candidates.
