Who are the main players in Donald Trump's criminal trial?





NEW YORK (AP) Donald Trump's criminal trial moves to opening statements Monday, followed by the start of testimony. A jury of seven men and five women, plus six alternates, was chosen last week.

The lawsuit centers on allegations that the former president falsified his company's internal records to hide the true nature of reimbursements made to his former fixer and lawyer Michael Cohen, who arranged secret payments to bury negative stories at his subject during his 2016 presidential campaign.

The witnesses include a porn actor, a former tabloid editor and Cohen, who was incarcerated in federal prison for his role in the hush money scandal and other crimes, including lying to Congress. Prosecutor Joshua Steinglass warned prospective jurors that they had “what you might consider baggage.”

Here's a look at the key players in the historic first criminal trial of a former U.S. president:

Respondent

Donald Trump Former President of the United States and presumptive Republican nominee, who parlayed his success as a reality TV star and famous businessman into winning the presidential election in 2016, becoming the 45th president of the Americas. The lawsuit centers on allegations that he falsified his company records to hide the true nature of payments made to Cohen, who helped bury negative stories about him during the 2016 presidential campaign. He has pleaded no guilty.

Witnesses

Michael Cohen Trumps, former lawyer and fixer. He was once a fierce ally of Trump, but is now a key prosecution witness against his former boss. Cohen worked for the Trump Organization from 2006 to 2017. He was later incarcerated in federal prison after pleading guilty to campaign finance violations related to hush money arrangements and other unrelated crimes.

Stormy Daniels The porn actor who received a $130,000 payment from Cohen as part of his efforts to hide his money. Cohen paid Daniels to keep quiet about what she says was a sexual relationship with Trump years earlier. Trump denies having sex with Daniels.

Karen McDougal A former Playboy model who said she had a 10-month affair with Trump in the mid-2000s. She was paid $150,000 in 2016 by the parent company of the National Enquirer for the rights to her story about the alleged relationship . Trump denies having sex with McDougal.

David Pecker, former publisher of the National Enquirers and longtime friend of Trump. Prosecutors say he met with Trump and Cohen at Trump Tower in August 2015 and agreed to help Trump's campaign identify negative stories about him.

Hope Hicks wins over former White House communications director. Prosecutors say she spoke with Trump by phone as part of a frantic effort to keep allegations of marital infidelity out of the press after the infamous Access Hollywood tape leaked weeks before the election from 2016. In the tape from 2005, Trump bragged about kidnapping women without permission.

Prosecutors

Alvin Bragg A former civil rights attorney and law professor, Bragg is a Democrat serving his first term as Manhattan district attorney. He inherited the Trump investigation when he took office in 2021. He oversaw the prosecution of the Trump company in an unrelated tax fraud case before moving to indict Trump last year .

Matthew Colangelo A former senior Justice Department official who was hired by Bragg in 2022 to lead the Trump investigation. They had previously worked together on Trump-related matters at the New York attorney general's office.

Joshua Steinglass A Manhattan prosecutor for more than 25 years, he has worked on some of the office's highest-profile cases, including the 2022 Trump Organization tax fraud conviction and cases involving violent crimes.

Susan Hoffinger Head of the DA's investigations division, she returned to the office in 2022 after more than 20 years in private practice with her sister Fran. She worked with Steinglass on the Trump Organization tax fraud prosecutions.

Trump's lawyers

Todd Blanche A former federal prosecutor, Blanche previously represented former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort in a mortgage fraud case and had it dismissed. Blanche successfully argued that the case, brought by the same prosecutor's office currently going after Trump, was too similar to the one that landed Manafort in federal prison and therefore amounted to double jeopardy.

Susan Necheles A former Brooklyn prosecutor, Necheles is a respected New York City defense attorney who represented the Trump company during its tax fraud trial last year. In the past, she served as an attorney for the late Genovese crime family boss Venero Mangano, known as Benny Eggs, and defended John Gottis' attorney Bruce Cutler in the early '90s.

Emil Bove A star college lacrosse player, Bove was a veteran federal prosecutor in the Southern District of New York. He has been involved in several high-profile prosecutions, including a drug trafficking case against the brother of the former Honduran president, a man who set off a pressure cooker in Manhattan, and a man who sent dozens of mail bombs to important targets across the country.

The judge

Juan M. Merchan The judge presiding over the case. He also served as a judge in the Trump Organization's 2022 tax fraud trial and is overseeing a border wall fraud case against longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon. Merchan has twice rejected requests from Trump's lawyers for him to withdraw from the case. They argue he is biased because his daughter runs a political consulting firm that has worked for Democrats, including President Joe Biden. Merchan said he was confident in his ability to be fair and impartial.

Associated Press writer Eric Tucker contributed to this report.

