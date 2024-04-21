Can Donald Trump save President Mike Johnson?





As Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) faced the gravest threat to his reign over the House Republican Party, he turned to the one Republican who could potentially save him: Donald Trump.

Flanked by the former president at a news conference at Mar-a-Lago on April 12, Johnson sought to send a message to his critics, particularly Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), that Trump stood by his side.

In response, Trump threw him a lifeline.

I stand with the speaker, Trump said when asked about the threat Johnson faces.

Nine days later, Johnson's future is bleaker than ever. He is facing a large-scale revolt from the Republican Party following his desire to adopt a vast aid program for Ukraine. Three Republican lawmakers, led by Greene, are already backing a motion to vacate the presidency — the same tool used to fire Kevin McCarthy in October — and they could force a vote on his fate at any time.

Johnson's critics were only emboldened on Saturday. After months of hesitation, the speaker finally shelved aid to Ukraine. And even though it passed, it narrowly failed to gain the support of a Republican majority, with 112 Republicans voting against the bill and 101 in favor.

I don't support Mike Johnson, Greene told reporters Saturday after the vote. He's already a lame duck. If we had the vote today at our conference, he would not speak.

While Trump noted that the motion to nullify has already been used by this Congress, further calling the current threat of another motion to nullify unfortunate, the general comments on the procedural mechanism may not be enough to save the 'speaker.

Johnson, who has long been a loyal soldier of Trump, needs his help more than ever. But there is a brutal truth for Johnson that is becoming increasingly clear: Trump is not coming to his rescue.

That's the takeaway from two sources close to the former presidents' orbit, and it's becoming clearer by the minute that if anyone wants to save Johnson, it's the Democrats.

Some of us were still going to fight for him and defend him, a source close to Trump told The Daily Beast. I don't know a single person who will defend him after this complete and stunning capitulation. We obviously won't get everything we want with a slim majority in the House. But there's nothing he can point to in these bills that resembles a Republican victory. He received nothing. He got tricked.

Another Trump source was equally clear: the former president won't lift a finger.

Johnson has already gotten everything he could have expected from Trump, a Trumpworld source told The Daily Beast. It's not Trump's job to save his ass because he can't run his caucus.

While it's always possible that Trump will change his mind and try to help Johnson more aggressively, few in Trump's orbit seem inclined to push the former president to release him on bail, especially as Trump faces his own issues with the start of his criminal trial.

On Tuesday, outside a Manhattan bodega during a test break, Trump struck a more ominous tone when asked about Johnson's situation. Well, let's see what happens with that, he said. I think he's a very good person.

Former President Donald Trump listens as President Mike Johnson (R-LA) speaks during a press conference at Trumps Mar-a-Lago Estate.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Several sources close to Trump suggested that the former president's trial was a complicating factor for any plans to get involved in the Capitol Hill drama. Stuck in Manhattan courtroom four days a week, Trump is struggling enough to find a way to support his own presidential campaign without sticking his neck out to a speaker who just submitted aid to Ukraine to the House for a vote.

Some Trump allies in Congress think he should stay out of the way, focus on his campaign when not attending his trial and let the House fend for itself.

Personally, I think the president should just focus on what he's doing and not even get caught up in this mess, a Republican lawmaker close to Trump told The Daily Beast.

Steve Bannon, a former senior adviser to Trump, expressed a similar sentiment, noting that Trump had his hands full in New York.

The influential MAGA expert told The Daily Beast that Trump's legion of lawmakers will take care of the rest.

We are leading the debate with these patriots in the House, Bannon told The Daily Beast. Johnson is [a] dead man walking.

Notably, even when Trump supported Johnson at Mar-a-Lago, he still refused to criticize Greene for making the motion to impeach the president. And he certainly didn't call on Greene, one of his closest and most trusted allies, to back down.

But these infighting within the conference are not exactly between moderates and hardline conservatives; it's really between die-hard conservatives and Johnson, a staunch Trump ally and a die-hard conservative in his own right.

Trump was a key force behind Johnson's rise. When the House Republican Party was split in October after abandoning McCarthy, Trump endorsed Johnson's bid for president at a critical time. After several Republicans unsuccessfully tried to win the GOP conference, Trump's support for Johnson brought a quick end to the drama.

Of course, Johnson has remained loyal to Trump since they were both first elected in 2016. When Trump refused to concede the 2020 election, Johnson led legal efforts in Congress to legitimize his false claims of stolen elections. He organized Republicans to sign an amicus brief in support of a Texas lawsuit aimed at invalidating Joe Biden's victory.

But for Trump, self-preservation is paramount. Few issues currently animate the MAGA base like aid to Ukraine, and the former president strives never to cross his base.

On Thursday, Trump complained on Truth Social about the prospect of Congress sending military aid to Ukraine, returning to old arguments that European nations should pay more, although he didn't go as far as saying he opposed the foreign aid bill.

Representatives for Trump and Johnson did not respond to requests for comment.

While some conference attendees continue to turn against Johnson, some members believe Trump should save Johnson for the sake of the Republican Party.

I hope he steps up and says something and tells these people to calm down, another Republican lawmaker told The Daily Beast.

In public, Johnson often makes a point of mentioning how often he speaks with Trump. But he generally refuses to go into detail about what they're talking about.

The president's trip to Mar-a-Lago last week was intended to show unity between him and the presumptive Republican nominee, a senior Republican Party official told The Daily Beast. The topic of their joint press conference on election integrity was notable in that it clearly showed Johnson's willingness to hear Trump's conspiracies about a stolen 2020 election in order to stay in his good graces.

The duo introduced legislation that would prohibit people who are not U.S. citizens from voting in elections, an offense that has already been illegal for decades.

While it was a moment of solidarity, it already appears to have faded with the push to pass foreign aid, an issue Republican voters are divided on but supported. strongly opposes much of the MAGA base.

How bad is this waste bill? Chuck Schumer is bragging about how the Republican Party's leadership in the House of Representatives is completely falling apart and giving Democrats exactly what they want, Donald Trump Jr. said in an article on X.

While the former president and his son could certainly exacerbate Johnson's problems, the speaker already appears to be counting on Democrats to save him from a Republican Party motion to vacate the chair.

A handful of Democrats have already indicated they would support Johnson if Greene initiates the resignation motion.

Even former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) suggested that the Democratic caucus might bail out Johnson.

The institution really needs to be respected, Pelosi told The Daily Beast on Saturday. And if people are doing something wrong, then the chair should be vacated, but if it's a difference of opinion, that's democracy.

Johnson seems to have adopted a certain calmness about the whole affair. He said this week that he doesn't live his life worrying about the rescission motion and is at peace with putting aside aid to Ukraine. He said he was just doing what he believed was right.

History judges us for what we do, Johnson told reporters Wednesday. We are currently living in a critical period for the global state. I can make a selfish decision and do something different, but I'm doing what I believe is the right thing here.

