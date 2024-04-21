Ankara criticizes senior Israeli diplomats' anti-Erdoan statement





ANKARA Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson NC Keeli criticized Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz for his statement against President Recep Tayyip Erdoan and recalled that it was the Israeli army that killed 35 000 Palestinian civilians. It is the Israeli authorities who should be ashamed. They massacred nearly 35,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children. Efforts by members of the Israeli government to change the agenda will yield no results, Keeli said in a written statement on April 20. Katz, in a post on his social media, posted a photo of Erdoan with Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh and said the Turkish president should be ashamed for meeting the Hamas official. Keeli emphasized once again that Trkiyes' priority is to end the massacre in Gaza and create a Palestinian state to ensure lasting peace in our region. We will continue to work in this direction and tell the truth about the crimes committed by the Israeli authorities, he added. At the same time, Justice and Development Party (AKP) spokesperson Mer Elik also criticized the Israeli Foreign Minister in a statement on his social media. The Israeli Foreign Minister's impertinent statement targeting our president is nothing more than an effort to cover up the massacres committed by the Israeli government, Elik said.

