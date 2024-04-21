Politics
PM Narendra Modi quotes Manmohan Singh's Muslim remark in Congress, party verifies it
New Delhi:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election speech in Banswara, Rajasthan, has sparked controversy over his references to Muslims, with leaders of the INDIA opposition bloc calling the speech an attempt to divert attention from “real issues”.
“This 'Urban Naxal' mindset, mothers and sisters, they won't even leave your house'mangalsutra'. They can go to this level… The Congress manifesto says that they will calculate the gold with mothers and sisters, get information about it and then distribute these assets. They will distribute it to whom – the Manmohan Singh government had declared that Muslims have the first right to the country’s property,” PM Modi said at Sunday’s rally.
“It will be distributed to the infiltrators. Should your hard-earned money go to the infiltrators? Do you approve of that?” » said Prime Minister Modi.
“Is this okay with you? Do governments have the right to confiscate your property that you have earned through hard work? The gold of our mothers and sisters is not for show off; it is linked to their self-esteem The value of their. mangalsutra is not made of gold or its price, but is linked to his dreams in life. And you are talking about snatching it?”, PM Modi said.
Reinforcing PM Modi's claims, the BJP released a 22-second video of Dr Singh's speech from December 2006. “Congress doesn't trust its own PM?” the BJP said.
“We will need to come up with innovative plans to ensure that minorities, particularly the Muslim minority, are empowered to share equitably in the fruits of development. They must have first rights to resources.”
– Dr. Manmohan Singh, December 9, 2006
Congress does not trust their… https://t.co/MWAf8uP23Npic.twitter.com/EDAKfasXT8
BJP (@BJP4India) April 21, 2024
In his speech, Prime Minister Modi was referring to a comment made by former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh in December 2006 at a meeting of the National Development Council on the government's fiscal priorities. A huge controversy then broke out, following which the Prime Minister's office at the time provided clarification on what it described as a “deliberate and malicious error of interpretation”.
According to the then Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Dr Singh had said: “I think our collective priorities are clear: agriculture, irrigation and water resources, health, education, essential investments in rural infrastructure and essential public investment needs of the general economy. infrastructure, as well as programs for the upliftment of SC/ST, other backward classes, minorities, as well as women and children.
“Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe plans will need to be revitalized. We will need to come up with innovative plans to ensure that minorities, especially the Muslim minority, are empowered to share equitably in the fruits of development. They must have the first claim . on resources. The Center has a myriad of other responsibilities whose requirements will need to be tailored to the overall availability of resources.
The Prime Minister's Office had said that it was clear from the above that the Prime Minister's reference to “resource demand one” refers to all of the “priority” areas listed above, including programs to improve SCs, STs, OBCs, women and children and minorities.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, reacting to Prime Minister Modi's attack on Dr Singh, said in a post on microblogging site X that the Prime Minister now wanted to divert public attention from the issues.
“After the disappointment of the first phase of voting, the level of lies by Narendra Modi has dropped so much that out of fear he now wants to divert public attention from the issues. Trends have started to emerge regarding the immense support given by the Congress. The 'Revolutionary Manifesto' is being received,” Mr. Gandhi said in his message.
' '
,…
Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 21, 2024
“The country will now vote on its issues, vote for jobs, families and the future. India will not go astray,” Gandhi said.
Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera, in a video statement on X, said that Prime Minister Modi told “lies upon lies” just to win the elections.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who is also part of the opposition INDIA bloc, slammed Prime Minister Modi for his speech. “Not only the country but the whole world also knows the lies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The way he spread lies about Congress's 'Nyay Patra' and former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh is an example of dirty politics.”
The first of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections took place on Friday. The count takes place on June 4.
