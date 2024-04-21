No sign of poisoning, doctors say as they give Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi a clean bill of health





Former Pakistani Prime Minister and PTI founder Imran Khan had claimed that Bani Gala authorities were giving him food mixed with toilet cleaner. (Image: AFP file)

Doctors at a private hospital have given a clean bill of health to former first lady Bushra Bibi after Imran Khan claimed she was poisoned.

Doctors gave former Pakistan First Lady Bushra Bibi a clean bill of health in the presence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and her husband's trusted family doctor Imran Khan, after a medical check-up in-depth.

Earlier, Imran Khan, who remains in Adiala jail, claimed that Bushra Bibi was given food mixed with toilet cleaner.

According to a GeoNews report, Bushra Bibi, the wife of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan, underwent tests, including an endoscopy, at a private hospital in Islamabad and stayed there for six hours.

The report states that Bushra Bibi refused to undergo a blood test and did not provide a blood sample, but she underwent ultrasound, ECHO and ECG tests in the presence of the hospital's doctor. Imran Khan, Dr. Asim Yousuf.

Medical reports revealed that Bushra Bibi had only a minor gastric problem and doctors approved all medical reports of the former first lady.

The media outlet said that in the reports that will be submitted to Dr Asim, the prison superintendent, and the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), it will be mentioned that Bushra Bibi refused to provide a blood sample.

The Accountability Tribunal of Pakistan on Saturday ordered that Bushra Bibi undergo a complete medical examination at any private hospital in two days.

This was after Bushra Bibi approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) earlier this month, demanding that her medical examination and tests be arranged at Shaukat Khanum Hospital or another private hospital of her choice in order to determine whether he had been served poisoned or contaminated food.

Shaukat Khanum Hospital is owned by the Khans charity.

She mentioned in her petition that she suffered from heartburn and had a sore throat and mouth because she believed she had been poisoned by the meals served to her.

Bushra Bibi is currently imprisoned at the home of Bani Gala, Khan, 71, in Islamabad, which has been turned into a secondary jail since she was convicted in the un-Islamic nikah case in February.

She also claimed in her petition that she was subjected to psychological torture in the sub-jail.

