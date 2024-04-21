New Cold War Review: The Uphill Task for China, Russia and Biden | Books

A.The USSR bombs Ukraine. Israel and Hamas are engaged in a dance of death. The threat of outright war between Jerusalem and Tehran grows every day. Beijing and Washington are scolding. At a time like this, David Sanger's latest book, subtitled Chinas Rise, Russias Invasion, and Americas Struggle to Defend the West, is a must-read. Meticulously researched, New Cold Wars is full of recorded interviews and observations from thinly veiled sources.

The officials closest to the president speak with posterity in mind. Comments from CIA Director Bill Burns appear several times on the page. Antony Blinken, the secretary of state, and Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser, surface throughout the book. Sanger, White House and National Security Correspondent for the New York Times, merges access, authority and curiosity to deliver an alarming message: American domination is no longer axiomatic.

In the third decade of the 21st century, China and Russia are challenging Washington, striving to shatter the status quo while returning to their past glories. Vladimir Putin sees himself as the second coming of Peter the Great, a dictator determined to restore the ancient Russian empire and address old grievances, in Sangers' words.

The possibility of nuclear war is no longer purely theoretical. In 2021 Biden, [Gen Mark] Milley and the new White House national security team have discovered that America's nuclear vacation is over, Sanger writes. They were plunging into a new era far more complicated than the Cold War had ever been.

As Russia's war against Ukraine failed, Putin and the Kremlin raised the specter of a nuclear deployment against kyiv.

The threat that Russia might use a nuclear weapon against a non-nuclear-armed enemy surfaced and resurfaced every few months, Sanger recalled.

The world was no longer flat. If anything, the other side began to look more like a security threat than a lucrative market. Unfettered free trade and interdependence have brought prosperity and growth to some, but brought anger and displacement to many. Nafta, the North American Free Trade Agreement, has become a figurative four-letter word. In the United States, countries that lost jobs to China and Mexico opted for Trump in 2016.

Biden and the Democrats realized that China has never been and never will be America's friend. I think it's fair to say that almost all of the assumptions from the various administrations were wrong, one of Biden's closest advisers told Sanger.

The Internet would bring political freedom. Trade would liberalize the regime while creating high-skilled jobs for Americans. The list grew longer. Much of it was wishful thinking.

Sanger also captures the despondency that surrounded the botched U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. A suicide attack at Kabul airport killed 13 American soldiers and 170 civilians. The event still haunts.

The president entered the room shortly thereafter, and at that moment General [Kenneth] McKenzie informed him of the attack and also that there had been at least several American military casualties, deaths in the attack, Burns recalled. I remember the president stopping for at least 30 seconds or so and bowing his head because he was also absorbing the sadness of the moment and the sense of loss.

Nearly three years later, Biden's political standing has not recovered. America's bitter experience in Afghanistan and Iraq appears to underscore the dangers of excessive imperial interference, Sanger writes. With Iran in the spotlight and the Middle East mired in turmoil, what happens next is unclear.

A coda: a recent additional review conducted by the Pentagon determined that a single ISIS member carried out the Kabul bombing. The review also found that the attack was tactically inevitable.

Sanger also summarizes a tense exchange between Biden and Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Prime Minister, over the war in Gaza.

Didn't the United States firebomb Tokyo during World War II? » asked Netanyahu. Had he not set off two atomic bombs? What about the thousands who died in Mosul as the United States sought to eliminate ISIS?

On Thursday, the United States vetoed a resolution granting the State of Palestine full membership in the United Nations. A few hours later, Standard & Poors downgraded Israel's credit rating and Israel retaliated against Iran.

NOTThe New Cold War contains lighter notes. For example, Sanger overhears Donald Trump whining to then-AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson about his (self-inflicted) problems with women. The 45th president invited Stephenson to the Oval Office to discuss China and telecommunications. Things didn't really work out that way.

Trump burned up the first 45 minutes of the meeting talking about how the men got into trouble, Sanger writes. It was all about women. Then he launched into a long rant about Stormy Daniels.

Stephenson later recalled: It was all part of the same stand-up comedy act and we had 15 minutes left to talk about Chinese infrastructure.

Trump wasn't interested. Stephenson could see that the president's mind was elsewhere. It's really boring, Trump finally said.

In the Trump silence case in New York on Thursday, the parties selected a jury. Daniels is expected to be a prosecution witness.

Sanger ends his book on a note of nostalgia and apprehension.

Despite all the current risks, it is worth remembering that one of the most remarkable and least talked about achievements of the old Cold War was the fact that the great powers never escalated their differences into direct conflict. It's an eight-decade streak that we can't afford to break.