Republican confronted with checks signed by Donald Trump to Michael Cohen





Amid Donald Trump's criminal trial, South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem was confronted Sunday on CNN's State of the Union over her signed checks to Michael Cohen, her former lawyer and fixer.

Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee for the 2024 presidential election, on Monday became the first former president in U.S. history to go on trial in a criminal case. Following an investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office, Trump was indicted in March 2023 on charges of falsifying business records related to hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels during from his 2016 presidential campaign. Daniels alleges she had an affair with Trump in 2006, which he denied. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges and said the charges against him were politically motivated.

Meanwhile, Cohen is expected to be one of the key witnesses in Trump's trial, as prosecutors say the former president reimbursed Cohen via a series of checks for “hush money” payments made to Daniels.

Noem, a close Trump ally, was confronted Sunday about her stance on the former president's criminal trial as host Dana Bash asked her about reimbursement checks issued to Cohen.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is seen in National Harbor, Maryland on February 23. Amid Donald Trump's criminal trial, Noem was confronted on CNN's “State of the Union” Sunday with her signature… South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is seen at National Harbor, in Maryland, February 23. seen at National Harbor, Maryland, February 23. In the midst of Donald Trump's criminal trial, Noem was confronted Sunday on CNN's “State of the Union” with her checks signed to Michael Cohen, her former lawyer and fixer. More from Tom Brenner for The Washington Post/Getty Images

“Prosecutors say Donald Trump falsified business records to hide secret payments weeks before the 2016 election. He violated state, tax and federal campaign finance laws. Are you to say that even if it is true, he should not have been charged and that he is above the law?” » asked Bash.

Noem responded: “What I'm saying is these prosecutors are using someone whose testimony has proven to be a liar. Michael Cohen lied repeatedly to Congress and he's their primary witness. I would say he is certainly not someone who could be trusted to do what is right during this trial.”

Cohen, a close ally turned critic of Trump, served prison time after pleading guilty to eight counts, including campaign finance violations related to the alleged hush money scheme. Additionally, Cohen pleaded guilty in federal court in November 2018 to lying to Congress regarding false statements he made to lawmakers about Trump's reported business dealings with Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Meanwhile, Bash continued to press the governor about the returned checks, showing her a photo of Trump, asking if she was “comfortable with that.”

Noem said the checks came from Trump paying Cohen's “legal fees,” adding that she would continue to support him in this year's presidential election.

“Michael Cohen worked for President Trump, President Trump paid his legal fees, Michael Cohen's legal fees and bills and that's what this trial will bring, I hope that's the truth. What a deal ridiculous it is and that it's coming from a man who is “I've proven myself to be a liar… yes, I will support Donald Trump and I have since the beginning,” Noem said.

In response to Noem's comments, Cohen said in an emailed statement to Newsweek on Sunday: “Kristi Noem, in one breath, spewed nothing more than one Trumpian talking point followed by another, then another. The only accurate statement coming from his mouth is that the judge and jury, not Donald, will make the final decision of innocence or guilt.

Newsweek reached out to Trump's spokesperson and Noem's office via email for comment.

Trump has often used Truth Social, his social media platform, to scrutinize Cohen, recently calling him a “disgraced lawyer and criminal.”

In March, Judge Juan Merchan, who is presiding over the case, imposed a silence on Trump, barring him from making public statements about witnesses, including Cohen and Daniels, as well as lawyers and staff involved in the case and their families. The order excluded Merchan and Bragg, but it was later expanded to include Merchan and Bragg's families after Trump launched scathing attacks on the judge's daughter, Loren Merchan.

Cohen also testified against Trump during his civil fraud trial. In that case, Judge Arthur Engoron of New York found the former president liable for financial fraud in a lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James. In February, Engoron ordered Trump to pay $355 million, plus interest, and banned him from doing business in New York for three years. The former president maintained that he had committed no wrongdoing and appealed the ruling.

After jury selection, which was finalized Friday, opening statements in Trump's secret trial are expected to begin Monday.

Uncommon knowledge

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/kristi-noem-confronted-donald-trump-signed-checks-michael-cohen-1892588 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos