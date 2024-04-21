This week, Trump had to hear what potential jurors really thought of him





NEW YORK The retired police photographer who was part of the jury pool on the second day of Donald Trump's criminal trial was visibly nervous, at times tortuous in his responses. But when asked by a defense attorney if he had a strong opinion of Trump, the man offered an immediate response.

Oh my God, here we go, the man said. Coming back to Central Park, I knew some of the kids, their cousins.

This reference has nothing to do with Trump's controversial presidency. The man, who is black, was instead referring to a shocking rape case that occurred in New York in 1989. Shortly after five black and Latino teenagers were arrested and identified as suspects in the brutal attack on a jogger, Trump funded full-page newspaper ads calling for New York to reinstate the death penalty. The five teens were fully exonerated years later, but Trump repeatedly suggested he still believed them guilty.

The jury selection process for Trump's secret trial has created something akin to a national focus group, albeit with a New York accent, giving ordinary Americans an opportunity to express their opinions and their thoughts on former presidents during nearly five decades in the public spotlight.

As prosecutors and the defense team sought to weed out those who were biased against Trump, one of the most polarizing figures in American political history, a familiar dynamic was suddenly reversed. Ordinary New Yorkers who had listened to Trump talk about others for years were there to talk about him, and he was forced to listen from a seat at the defense table on the 15th floor of the Manhattan courtroom.

As the prospective jurors criticized him, Trump sat with his arms crossed, looking at them. When Trump whispered against a female juror, New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan chastised him for trying to intimidate her.

Potential jurors came from diverse neighborhoods from the West Village to Hells Kitchen to West Harlem and professions from lawyers, nurses and city workers. Jury selection happened relatively quickly, taking four days to select 12 jurors and six alternates and prepare opening statements for Monday.

The most stubborn have never had the opportunity to give their opinion; about half of the approximately 200 potential jurors called into the courtroom in the first week told Merchan they could not be fair and impartial, and the judge excused them from the jury pool.

Some New Yorkers who remained expressed strong opinions. An immigrant man from Italy compared Trump to disgraced former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who was convicted of tax fraud in 2012 before being excused from the jury.

We asked random New Yorkers if they could be impartial jurors in Donald Trump's trial. Here's what they said. (Video: Michael Cadenhead/The Washington Post)

It would be a bit difficult for me to maintain my impartiality and fairness, the man said.

Others offered varying impressions of Trump's career, while insisting that their views would not affect their ability to judge him fairly.

I have opinions. I was born and raised in New York and spent my whole life knowing Donald Trump, said a retired university administrator who told the court she crossed paths with Trump and his wife from at the time, Marla Maples, while they were shopping for baby supplies. The woman said her cousin once lived in Trump Tower in Midtown.

Although she claims to have heard positive things about Trump, she told Trump's lawyers: How I feel about him as president is different.

Some New Yorkers seemed to have nuanced opinions. Many had read The Art of the Deal, Trump's first best-selling (and ghostwritten) book on how to succeed in business, a work that offered such nuggets as: Sometimes bad publicity is better than no publicity at all. In short, controversy sells.

I found it entertaining, a middle-aged man who works in real estate development said of the book. The same man told prosecutors that although his company never entered into any business deals with the Trump Organization, he was something of an admirer of some of the work from afar.

A longtime New Yorker who works in law enforcement said he has a fondness for Trump because as an aspiring hockey player, I always thank him for fixing that Wollman rink that no one could fix it.

He was referring to a once-dilapidated Central Park skating rink that the Trump company took over from the city and renovated into a popular attraction.

A man who had worked as a lawyer said he had mixed opinions about Trump's political views. But he expressed a more definitive view of Trump's reality TV career.

I was a big fan of The Apprentice when I was in college, the man said, referring to the series launched twenty years ago in which businessmen competed to impress Trump, who played a version of himself as a ruthless tycoon for 14 seasons. .

Trump's celebrity raises the stakes of jury selection for both the prosecution and the defense, jury consultants said. In cases involving well-known defendants, even jurors who claim to be able to be impartial sometimes have strongly held opinions that can be difficult to overcome.

Nearly everyone in America knows Trump's name, and his defense attorneys worry that many potential jurors in heavily Democratic Manhattan won't be willing to fully express their opinion of him in open court, a person familiar with the strategy legal statement of the former president who spoke on the condition of ” declared anonymity to the Washington Post.

Trump's reputation as a larger-than-life New York personality was largely forged by his regular appearances in tabloid gossip columns, the Rev. Al Sharpton, a fellow New Yorker, said in an interview. Trump's business and romantic exploits have been closely chronicled, often through advice given to journalists by Trump himself.

Much of this was done by the tabloids. He became a tabloid figure, Sharpton said, who sparred with Trump on civic issues. A guy once told me in a tabloid, if you understand [former New York mayor] Ed Koch or Donald Trump or even me, someone controversial, that's what sells newspapers.

Jo-Ellan Dimitrius, who advised OJ Simpsons' defense team during his 1995 murder trial, said a majority of potential jurors in the case had positive opinions of the former football star, died this month. Simpson was ultimately acquitted in this highly publicized trial.

Some viewed Simpson negatively because he had been repeatedly accused of domestic violence, she said, but by far the most widely expressed opinion was that I watched him play at USC football games and that I thought he was a funny actor. He has done so well for the football community.

In Trump's case, Dimitrius said, those who sit in judgment will bring a compendium of all the knowledge New Yorkers have about him. She emphasized that the prosecution and defense must compare potential jurors' responses in court with any prior statements they have made about Trump on social media to determine whether this person is being honest? Are they hiding something?

Trump's defense team worked with a jury consultant to review the social media histories of potential jurors who reached the question-and-answer portion of the selection process. Trump's lawyers also paid close attention to potential jurors' body language when talking about the former president, the person familiar with the defense teams' strategy said.

On Thursday, a woman said she doesn't have strong opinions about Trump and can be fair. But she later admitted, after fierce questioning, that her opinions were in fact spoken.

He seems very selfish and self-serving, the woman said during questioning by Trump's lawyers. I really don't appreciate that from a civil servant.

Trump's lead lawyer, Todd Blanche, cited online posts, some dating back more than five years, to challenge potential jurors' ability to be impartial.

In some cases, Blanche succeeded, persuading Merchan to punch a man over a 2017 Facebook post in which he wrote: Good news!! Trump lost his court battle over his illegal travel ban!!! Get him out and lock him up.

Another potential juror had posted an AI-generated deepfake video in which Trump appears to repeatedly call himself an idiot. The man insisted he could be right, saying it was just something I reposted. What I think of the accused outside of this room has nothing to do with the merits of the case.

Another juror was shown old social media posts she had written, one of them calling Trump a racist, sexist and narcissist.

Oops, that sounds bad, she conceded after seeing the message, before promising to be fair. She was fired in what Merchan considered a close call.

At other times, however, the judge rejected defense arguments that anti-Trump messages from potential jurors' family members should reflect them. Merchan said other posts constituted political satire that did not suggest bias.

Merchan denied the defense team's challenge to a woman who posted videos of New Yorkers celebrating Trump's 2020 election loss to Joe Biden. The woman told the court she was documenting a celebratory moment in New York.

Other potential jurors approved of Trump's bombastic rhetorical style. Although Trump attacked Merchan and District Attorney Alvin Bragg, leading the judge to issue a partial silence order, some jury members said they appreciated Trump's lack of filter.

Black woman who said she avoids political conversations tells court: President Trump speaks his mind and I would rather [have] as someone who is in power and you don't know what he thinks.

A grandfather who came to New York from Puerto Rico seemed intrigued by Trump, calling him fascinating and mysterious. Trump walks into a room and scares people away, one way or another, the man said. I find it really interesting.

Blanche seemed unsure how to interpret his opinions. Very good, thank you, he said.

The grandfather was later selected as one of 12 jurors for the trial.

