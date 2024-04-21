Imran Khan searched Ranbir's 'pet'? Says the glorification of violence is uncomfortable for him





Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal was one of the highest-grossing films of last year. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer reportedly earned Rs. 1,999. 737.5 crores worldwide. Additionally, the film's high-octane violence generated a lot of negative reviews, but this did not affect the film's success as it immediately received love from action movie fanatics. Time and again, several Bollywood actors and actresses had made fun of the film. And now it seems that Imran Khan has indirectly criticized his contemporary, Ranbir's film, Animal.

Imran Khan says glorification of violence in films makes him uncomfortable

Imran Khan, who has been away from the glamor world for several years now, recently gave an interview to Film Companion. In a conversation, the actor said that these days, most cinemas are dedicated to glorifying violence, which makes him uncomfortable. Talking more about the same, Imran added that even though violence and action are languages ​​of cinema, there is a certain way to describe them. Citing an example, the actor said that what happened in the movie Joker is the true way of depicting violence. Imran can be quoted as saying:

“I have an idea of ​​the current situation in cinema. There is a glamorization, fetishization and sexualization of violence that makes me uncomfortable. There is a way of depicting violence. It is not not a question of morality. Violence and action are… it is a language in cinema but when we communicate it, when we represent it in films, there is a way of doing it where we feel it. the weight.

Netizens think Imran Khan took interest in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal

Taking the interview further, Imran Khan revealed that nowadays heroes just move forward and shoot people around them, which the makers try to make cool and sexy by using appropriate music. Imran mentioned that he was extremely uncomfortable with this and would never play a character who solved problems with a gun. Although Imran did not take the name of Vanga's film Animal, netizens started linking him to the much-talked-about film as it was already making headlines with the violence it contained. In Imran's words:

“We started making movies where the heroes come in and boom, boom, boom, shoot seven people in the head and their heads explode to the music and they make it 'cool' and 'sexy.' makes me uncomfortable. That's enough. I don't want to play a character who solves problems with a gun.

Ranbir Kapoor once revealed if he was jealous of Imran Khan

Despite being one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor has been called insecure by his contemporaries in the past. However, in an old interview, Ranbir Kapoor calmly dismissed all these claims and mentioned that it wouldn't even affect him if he sat at home for months as he never thought of it that way.

Talking more about this, Ranbir added that actors like Shahid Kapoor and Imran Khan have made good films, and that makes him happy from the bottom of his heart because they are all taking Bollywood forward. The Animal actor also added that there is no negativity between them and they always support each other if any of their films release. For those who don't know, several people have often said that Ranbir doesn't care whether his film does well or fails at the box office.

Ranbir Kapoor predicted that Imran Khan would leave his career at the top

It's been years since Imran Khan last directed a film. While there had been talks of the actor returning with a spy thriller, Imran recently mentioned that the project had been shelved. However, during their joint appearance on Koffee With Karan, Ranbir predicted that Imran would be one of them who would leave his career at the top due to his disinterest.

Do you think Imran made fun of Ranbir's film Animal? Let us know!

