Adam Boulton: what Liz Truss and Donald Trump have in common | UK News





Liz Truss has a lot more in common with Donald Trump than the first three letters of his last name.

Although they present themselves as “outsiders”, both have had significant political careers and reached the pinnacle of their professions, as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and President of the United States, respectively.

In both cases, their periods in office ended in ways that outraged their opponents and many members of their own conservative and Republican parties. The economic chaos caused by his ill-considered policies forced Truss from office after just 49 days in 10 Downing Street.

Trump lost the 2020 election, refused to accept his defeat and praised the mob that stormed the Capitol to try to keep him in the White House.

Many thought it was over for good. But like those who had mocked their ambitions earlier in their careers, the naysayers were once again wrong. Both received a reprieve and continue to be respected as forces within their party.

Image: Liz Truss speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in February. Photo: AP

Trump is currently the favorite to beat Joe Biden and win re-election on November 5, while Truss said this week: “I definitely have some unfinished business. Certainly.”

Truss is still an MP and intends to run again in her safe Conservative seat in Norfolk. She stood up in the House of Commons this week to oppose Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's attempts to stop younger generations from smoking tobacco.

Book promotion

On Monday, she will return to Washington DC to speak at the conservative think tank Heritage Foundation, promoting her grandly titled memoir, Ten Years To Save The West.

Most of the book could be more accurately described as “Forty-Nine Days to Lose My Job,” but Truss is determined to place her personal fate in the context of a broader global ideological struggle. Its final chapter lists “the important lessons we can learn so we can win.”

Among them are “We must dismantle the left-wing state,” “We must restore democratic accountability,” and “Conservatism must win in the free world, especially in the United States of America.”

Image: Donald Trump in court earlier this week. Photo: Reuters

Liz Truss has always shapeshifted. Born to left-wing academic parents, she was first mentioned 30 years ago as a young liberal democrat calling for the abolition of the monarchy. She supported Remain in the 2016 EU referendum before becoming a staunch supporter of Brexit.

Right-wing populist transformation

Her latest comeback tour “confirms her transformation into a radical right-wing populist,” according to Tim Bale, professor of politics at Queen Mary University of London and author of The Conservative Party After Brexit.

Like Trump, Truss rails against “extremist environmentalist dogma and wokeness.” His vision of a failed British state that has been “captured by left-wing ideas” is consistent with Trump’s vision of “American carnage,” unless he is there to make America great again.

Of course, Truss is supporting Trump over Biden in the upcoming election. It is not usual for former British political leaders to provide such blatant support in foreign elections.

Image: Truss has said she would like Nigel Farage to join the Conservative Party. Photo: Reuters

“I think our opponents feared the Trump presidency more than the Democrats being in power,” she says. “I believe we need a strong America…the world was safer” [when Trump was president]”.

By “opponents,” Truss means “totalitarian regimes in China, Iran and Russia.” It’s probably her aggressive, unwavering stance that most differentiates her from Trump and some of his Republican cheerleaders. He openly admires dictators, while encouraging his supporters to block aid to Ukraine against Russia.

“Prime Minister's Truss”

Nonetheless, her rhetoric strikes a chord with the cold warriors at the Heritage Foundation who treat her with the respect she craves.

Introduced in the American style as “Prime Minister Truss”, her hosts describe her as “one of the few British politicians who really understands the United States and the direction the American conservative movement is taking.”

Heritage's “Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom” had already invited her in February to deliver its annual lecture.

In truth, Truss's knowledge of the real Thatcher seems to go little further than rummaging through the dress-up box for a few cosplay photographs from when she was Foreign Secretary and wore a tank top as a costume accessory. fashion.

Read more: Truss refuses to apologize for triggering rising mortgage rates, but admits failure. Liz Truss's book, Ten Years To Save The West, breaking the rules.

Truss is strange, but so is Trump. Her inability to appear ridiculous is a trait she shares with the ex-president. Both operate in a post-truth world in which what they say and how they act trumps objective facts.

Never to blame

If things go wrong, they are never to blame. Others – notably “deep state” bureaucracies – conspired against them.

In her memoir, Truss says that when she was prime minister, she was unaware of important facets of the national economy such as the vulnerability of LDI pension funds. She condemns the Bank of England for not telling her.

She claims the Office of Budget Responsibility (OBR) and the Treasury belittled her even though she did not allow the OBR to review her mini-budget in advance and sacked the most senior civil servant in the Treasure from day one.

Today she complains of “a mass of quangos, independent regulators, official advisory bodies and public sector organizations who coerce and obstruct ministers at every turn”.

She wants to abolish the OBR, the United Nations, the UK Supreme Court and wants the current Governor of the Bank of England to resign.

Spreaker This content is provided by Spreaker, which may use cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to change your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow these cookies only once. You can change your settings at any time via the privacy options. Unfortunately, we have not been able to verify whether you have consented to Spreaker's cookies. To view this content, you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable cookies Allow cookies once

Listen above then tap here to follow Politics at Jack at Sam's wherever you get your podcasts

“Democratic accountability”

Taking absolute power by taking control of conservative factions and crushing any person or institution that gets in her way is the kind of “democratic accountability” she believes in.

Truss's American friendships extend beyond the Heritage Foundation. She shared a platform at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) with Steve Bannon, who served as a political strategist in the Trump administration and was later indicted for fraud.

When Bannon described far-right figure Tommy Robinson, co-founder of the English Defense League, as “a hero,” she remained silent. Trump friend Nigel Farage, who Truss said she would like to see join the Conservative Party, was also at CPAC.

Failing leaders escaped exclusion

The disaster of his premiership should have disqualified Truss from any active participation in politics. It has worsened the cost of living crisis for most mortgage payers.

Unapologetically, she continues to enjoy a polite ear in conservative circles, including from the journalists she handpicked for a limited series of interviews about the book's publication.

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer raised Truss several times with the Prime Minister in PMQs, referring to the “political wing of the Flat Earth Society” and “the tinfoil hat brigade”.

Image: Rishi Sunak said Truss had “fairytale” economic plans. Photo: PA

Sunak responded by saying Starmer was “shooting from behind the scenes”, with the Prime Minister not directly referring to Truss.

However, he had already accused her of “fairy tale economics” during a leadership debate.

The Republican Party had a golden opportunity to get rid of Trump after the January 6 insurrection.

He would have been disqualified from future office if the Senate had voted for his second impeachment. Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader in the Senate, thought about it, but then Republicans decided it was in their electoral interest to keep it.

The farm not to be underestimated

In this country, Truss's latest demonstration sparked much ridicule. It would be wrong to make fun of her outside of court.

Follow Sky News on WhatsApp

Keep up to date with all the latest news from the UK and around the world by following Sky News

Tap here

Her “unfinished business” includes being a player who will drag the Conservatives to the right after a general election defeat. She would not need acceptance from the markets or the entire country to become party leader.

All he would need to do is convince the several hundred thousand aging voting members of the Conservative Party. They elected her once before – she was Prime Minister of the UK only 18 months ago – and no one likes to admit they made a mistake.

If Trump manages to win re-election, their brand of conservatism might seem appealing to some hand-held “conservatives.”

Truss, as leader or shadow minister, would keep Trumpism alive in this country.

The British Conservative Party would do well to think carefully before allowing itself to be confined for five years in opposition by its self-obsession borrowed from the far right.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/what-liz-truss-and-donald-trump-have-in-common-13118526 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos