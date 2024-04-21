Boris Johnson is ready and will return from the Caribbean to present himself as an ally of the Prime Minister

Boris Johnson has said he is ready and will return to the UK from his Caribbean holiday to attempt an extraordinary comeback as prime minister, an ally has said.

Trade Minister Sir James Duddridge said the man who resigned six weeks ago after being ousted by his own cabinet following a series of scandals told him we were going to do this.

The Conservative MP said Mr Johnson would return to Britain on Saturday and attempt to replace Liz Truss as leader of the Conservative Party.

But the development will not be welcomed by all Tories, with former leader Lord William Hague warning that Mr Johnson's resurrection would lead to a death spiral for the party.

Sir James, who was one of Mr Johnson's parliamentary private secretaries in Number 10, told the PA news agency: I have been in contact with the boss via WhatsApp.

He will come back. He said, “I'll be back, Dudders.” We're going to do this. I agree with that.

The Rochford and Southend East MP was confident Mr Johnson would secure all 100 nominations from his Conservative colleagues to move on to the next stage of the competition relatively quickly.

Commons leader Penny Mordaunt is the only candidate to have officially declared her candidacy, but former chancellor Rishi Sunak is also expected to mount a challenge.

Sir James said Mr Johnson would argue he was the only person to win a mandate in the 2019 general election and could bring the party together.

Mr. Johnson has learned and reflected in less than two months of his tenure, and knows he needs a more sophisticated, detail-oriented Operation 10, the ally said.

Sir James said Mr Johnson knew he needed a government of all talents and would welcome with open arms even those who said despicable things about him.

Mr Johnson had the support of Cabinet ministers including Jacob Rees-Mogg, Anne-Marie Trevelyan and Simon Clarke.

But Lord Hague, a Conservative peer, said Mr Johnson's return was perhaps the worst idea I had heard of in his 46 years in the party.

I think it would be a very, very bad idea to bring back Boris Johnson, he told Times Radio.

This whole thing started, this collapse, because Boris Johnson was unable to run the government in the right way, to hold it together in the right way, to uphold the high standards of conduct that are necessary in the highest offices of government. country.

Is his return the solution? This would go in circles and could become a death spiral for the Conservative Party.

And I think this might be the worst idea I've heard of in my 46 years of being a member of the Conservative Party.

Former minister Johnny Mercer said he could not subject himself or his voters to another Johnson administration after the terrible lows last time, when he supported Mr Sunak.

Boris is a friend of mine, I love him dearly, he's a great guy, but I just don't think I can go through that again. “I don’t think I can ask my constituents, I don’t think I can ask my staff,” Mr Mercer told BBC Radio 4’s PM show.

I love Boris to the end and he has astonishing qualities for this country, but the time has now come for serious, competent, direct and values-based governance.

A return for Mr Johnson would be fraught with challenges, including the investigation into whether he lied to the House of Commons about the Partygate scandal, for which he was fined by police.

If found guilty by the Commons Privileges Committee, he could face removal proceedings which would leave him fighting for his Commons seat if he receives a suspension of 10 days or more .

His popularity with the public has collapsed, although he remains well liked by members of the Conservatives.

Some MPs even suggested they might resign the party leader if he won.