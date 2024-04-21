Trump cancels first rally since trial began in New York due to bad weather





Donald Trump canceled a rally on Saturday, the first campaign event for Republican candidates since his criminal trial began in New York this week, due to bad weather threatening the outdoor gathering.

Thousands of supporters had gathered for the event at the airport in Wilmington, North Carolina, when he called 30 minutes before the scheduled start.

“First and foremost, we want to make sure that everyone is safe and so they asked us to ask people to leave the site and seek shelter,” Trump said in the call broadcast over loudspeakers, with d 'thick dark clouds above and scattered lightning.

It's a pretty big storm. So if you don't mind, I think we'll just have to do a rain test. I'm so sad.

Trump promised to hold a bigger and better rally at the same location another time, and the disappointed crowd quickly dispersed.

The event was scheduled to take place before opening statements Monday morning in Trump's secret trial in New York, following jury selection Friday.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of business fraud in an alleged scheme to hide payments to a porn star to prevent the story of a sexual encounter from emerging just before the 2016 presidential election, in which he defeated Hillary Clinton.

Trump has denounced the trial, the first of a former US president, as a political witch hunt, and many of his supporters agree.

It's not really… a criminal trial. It's just a political issue, said Grace Miller, 58, a retiree from North Carolina who came for the rally. You can't turn something into a crime. I mean, they think they were stupid, but they weren't.

Truck driver Stephen Prater accused Democrats of using the trial to prevent Trump's re-election.

The left is trying to do everything possible to prevent him from coming to power, Prater, 29, said.

North Carolina battlefield

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump again complained that the trial was hampering his ability to campaign.

They expected it and brought it right in the middle of my presidential campaign against the worst and most incompetent president ever, crooked Joe Biden, Trump posted.

While his speech in North Carolina was expected to follow a similar critical line, Trump was ordered by the judge in the New York case, Juan Marchan, not to attack witnesses, prosecutors or relatives of court staff , a limitation that the Republican described as very unfair.

Democrats are hoping to flip the battleground state of North Carolina after Trump's victories in 2016 and 2020.

Joe Biden lost the state to Trump by just 75,000 votes in 2020, the same year North Carolina's Democratic governor won re-election.

With Trump expected to stand trial for perhaps weeks in New York and face other pending charges in Washington, Georgia and Florida, Biden has begun ramping up his own campaign appearances.

