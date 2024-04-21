



In an interview with Anadolu AgencyYes (AA) Following his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Turkey, Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh launched scathing criticism of the United States, accusing it of providing political cover for Israeli actions and to block UN recognition of a Palestinian state. Haniyeh said: “The American position is misleading,” adding: “even if they say they don't want civilians to be harmed, this is an attempt at manipulation.” He further claimed that civilian casualties in Gaza, which Hamas says number in the thousands, were the result of U.S. weaponry and political support. Regarding a possible military operation by the Israeli army in Rafah, Haniyeh warned: “I call on all brotherly countries, our brothers in Egypt, our brothers in Trkiye, our brothers in Qatar as mediators, and European countries to take measures to restrict (Israeli) and prevent the operation in Rafah, as well as the complete withdrawal (of the Israeli army) from the Gaza Strip and an end to attacks on Gaza. Presidential Press Service via AP, Pool, File Haniyeh also accused Israel of refusing to accept a ceasefire despite numerous proposals, saying: “Israel has not agreed to a ceasefire in Gaza despite all the negotiations because dozens of proposals have been submitted through mediators. Israel has said Hamas' current position, which calls for a complete IDF withdrawal from the Gaza Strip as part of any ceasefire and hostage-taking agreement, is unrealistic. Regarding the governance of Gaza after the conflict, Haniyeh said: “Hamas does not insist on being the sole authority in the administration of Gaza, but we are part of the Palestinian people and can establish a national unity government on a basis of partnership and agree on the administration of Gaza.” (AP Photo/Léo Correa) He argued for Palestinians to be responsible for Gaza's reconstruction efforts. Hailing Erdogan's support for the Palestinian cause, Haniyeh expressed his gratitude, saying: “President Erdogan's statement… is undoubtedly a source of pride for us and the Palestinian people.”

